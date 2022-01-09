Top scorer in the 1986 World Cup, Gary Lineker extols Endrick on social media

Endrick with the shirt of Palmeiras. (Photo: Disclosure/Endrick)

For the second round of the Copa São Paulo, Endrick scored two goals and was essential to guarantee the victory of Palmeiras over Real Ariquemes. The 15-year-old alviverde promise drew attention not only in Brazil, but around the world, and was even extolled by Gary Lineker, top scorer at the 1986 World Cup.

The former British player, now a sports commentator on BBC Sports, England, answered the boy’s first goal of the match and commented on the number 15, with an emoji indicating surprise, in reference to Endrick’s age. In the original post, by Marcus Alves, the caption says:

– Remember the name: Endrick, only 15 years old.

The highlight of Cria da Academia took large proportions on social networks and was among the most talked about subjects on Twitter in Brazil and also worldwide. Many foreign journalists praised the young attacker and warned “keep an eye on him”.

With the two goals scored in the game this Saturday (8), Endrick reached four in the Copa São Paulo, having played only half of the two matches of Palmeiras. The triumph made Verdão reach six points in its group and ensure the early classification for the knockout of the competition.

