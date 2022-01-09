Top scorer of the game, João Adriano comments São Paulo’s rout: “A sample of what’s to come”

João Adriano was the highlight of São Paulo’s 5-0 rout against Desportiva Perilima this Saturday night, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul, for the second round of the Group 21 of Copinha. After the match, the young athlete in tricolor commented on the performance of the team, which came back on top after a debut below expectations.

“Thank God, I was happy today to be able to help the team with two goals, but the most important thing was this victory. In the first game we didn’t convince, we didn’t show our football. Today we showed how our team is, we had a good result. Now is to keep working. We have big goals, we want to be champions”, said João Adriano in an interview with Sportv.

This Saturday, São Paulo managed to reach the opponent’s goal much more naturally. Opening the scoreboard after just two minutes of the match in a penalty kick, Tricolor was in a more comfortable situation and forced Perilima to leave for the game, taking advantage of the spaces left by rivals.

“We felt from the beginning of the game that we were able to show our football. We still have a lot to show, but today was a sample of what is to come in the competition. During the competition we will evolve and be able to show our way of playing, which is always forward, playing well”, he added.

São Paulo’s next match at Copinha will be against São Caetano do Sul, on Tuesday, at 19:30 (GMT), a match in which the leadership of Group 21 is worth. The two teams are already classified for having won their first two games of the key.

