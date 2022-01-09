Toronto announces Insigne, wants another European reinforcement and can help São Paulo to have Soteldo; understand

After signing with Insigne, Toronto FC is already aiming for a new European Cup champion and can help São Paulo to have Soteldo

THE Toronto FC announced, this Saturday (8), an agreement with Lorenzo Insigne to arrive in July, after the end of his contract with the napoli. The Canadian team’s movements in Italy, however, should not stop there.

According to the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, you reds are aiming for the arrival of Andrea Belotti to reinforce the attack, joining the team-mate of the Italy.

Talks have already begun about a possible move for the 28-year-old striker who, like Insigne, is expected to be out of a contract at the end of the season. series A. The journalist adds that Toronto is prepared to offer a more lucrative contract than the one that Turin had previously offered to keep his talisman.

The Canadian team was among the worst attacks of the Eastern Conference in the Major League Soccer last season, scoring just 39 goals in 34 games, but those numbers could soon show significant improvement, with Belotti’s proven marksmanship evident from 56 goal contributions during his last three seasons in Serie A.

This negotiation could be beneficial to the São Paulo, who wants to remove Soteldo from the Canadian team to have him as a backup for 2022.

According to ESPN, the club will need to release a foreigner with the possible arrival of Belotti and would be willing to give up Soteldo. In addition to São Paulo, clubs from Portugal and Mexico also showed interest in the Venezuelan.