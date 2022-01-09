Toronto FC Announces Insigne to Be Highest Paid Player in MLS History | international football

Italy shirt 10 and Napoli idol Lorenzo Insigne, 30, will leave the Italian team after a decade. The striker was announced by Toronto FC and, starting in July, will be the highest paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. He signed a four-year pre-agreement with the Canadian team that runs from the end of the current European season in July.
Insigne is in the final months of a contract with Napoli and will transfer free of charge to Toronto FC. However, according to the Italian press, the Canadian team will pay €11.5 million (BRL 73.3 million) per season to the Italian, in addition to €4.5 million in bonuses associated with goals. It is the largest contract in MLS history.
Euro champion Insigne repeats his compatriot Giovinco, who in 2015 left Juventus and went to the same Toronto FC, where he stayed for three and a half years and came to conquer the MLS. At 34 years old and currently without a club, Giovinco commented on the transfer of the Napoli striker in an interview with the newspaper “Corriere dello Sport”. And it was sincere.
– Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and found a city where life is easy. On a professional level, you should know that you are going to disappear from the radar. I lost selection, lost visibility. If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone – said Giovinco.
Insigne has 416 games for Napoli, in which he has scored 114 goals, one less than his idol Diego Armando Maradona, so far. He won the Coppa Italia twice and was a regular for Azzurra in the campaign for European Cup title.
Insigne will leave Napoli for Toronto FC in July and be the highest paid player in MLS history — Photo: Publicity/Toronto FC