Toronto’s debt prevents São Paulo from negotiating with Soteldo

The negotiation between São Paulo and Toronto by the attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo is locked. A debt of the Canadian club with the Venezuelan prevents any advance from Tricolor, which is still dealing with the attempt to bring the former Santos 10 shirt with great caution.

Toronto has a debt with Soteldo in the region of 3 million dollars (BRL 16 million at the current price), the result of bonuses still signed upon signing the contract. The Venezuelan will not give up this amount, and São Paulo refuses to incorporate the amount into the proposal.

The Brazilian club has a positive signal from Soteldo on the salary issue, although the athlete is suspicious of returning to the South American scene at this time, given the financial crisis experienced by Tricolor himself.

The high monthly salary, therefore, is still an impasse for the negotiation, stopped in the last days since the previous movement of the club.

In relation to Toronto, São Paulo is waiting for the answer regarding the proposal made by 50% of the economic rights of the player. The purchase is at around 2.5 million dollars (R$ 14 million, according to last Saturday’s exchange rate).

Featured in the Santos jersey in the 2020 Libertadores, Soteldo was signed by Toronto in April 2021 for about R$ 34 million, but he didn’t do a good season in the American league. This Saturday, Toronto announced the signing of Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who arrives in July.

The Venezuelan would arrive to fill the big gap in the squad, according to Rogério Ceni’s diagnosis: an attacker of speed and skill.

So far, São Paulo has announced the signings of Jandrei (goalkeeper), Rafinha (right-back), Patrick (midfielder) and Alisson (attacking midfielder). The club is also close to confirming attacking midfielder Nikão, who has already said goodbye to Athletico.

