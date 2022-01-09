Transcol ticket price changes as of today. Check prices!

Photo: Disclosure/Government of ES





Passengers on the Transcol System will pay more on the ticket from this Sunday (9). With the 5% readjustment, announced by Ceturb-ES last Friday (7), the tariff will go from R$ 4 to R$ 4.20.

On Sundays, the discounted rate will go from R$ 3.50 to R$ 3.65 and the Bike GV goes from R$ 2.00 to R$ 2.10.

The realignment of prices, according to Ceturb, is necessary to fulfill the system’s concession contract, signed in 2014, which provides for annual adjustments in January.

According to the Mobility and Infrastructure secretary, Fábio Damasceno, there was a request for a 20% readjustment by the companies, equivalent to R$ 4.80.

“We pondered with Ceturb, the Council and Semobi itself, to apply a percentage of less than half of the inflation rate. We managed to keep the subsidy at a healthy level and reduce the pressure of inflation for the user”, said the secretary.

Ceturb also highlighted that the adjustment index applied was well below the accumulated inflation, which closed the year at 10.74% (IPCA).

“If compared to the tariffs charged in the States of the Southeast Region, and taking into account that the other States in the region have not yet applied adjustments, the Transcol ticket remains one of the cheapest. In Rio de Janeiro, since 2020, the ticket is worth R$ 4.05; in São Paulo, since January 2020, it costs R$ 5.10 and Belo Horizonte, since January 2021, has been worth R$ 5.85”, says Ceturb.

Transcol System operates with 1,600 buses

Currently, the Transcol System operates with 1,600 vehicles in its fleet, approximately 12,700 daily trips and 520 thousand passengers per day, considering working days.

In 2021, the system was expanded, starting to operate the lines that serve the municipality of Vitória. As the Capital does not have a terminal, the temporal integration system was implemented, which allows users in Vitória to pay a fee and board trunk lines (which go from terminal to terminal), at pre-established points and routes.

Parametric formula

In the Transcol Concession contract, it is defined that the tariff readjustments are annual and follow a calculation formula that takes into account costs such as labor, fuel and vehicles.

Since the last adjustment, in January 2021, the variation was 11.08% for salaries; on average 50% for diesel; 16.92% for vehicles; and 17.17% of the IGP-DI.

The formula consists of a set of price variation indices for the main inputs used in the production and provision of Transcol services, distributed as follows:

– 20% of the variation in the price of a liter of diesel oil;

– 16% of vehicle variation;

– 54% of the variation in the wages of drivers and collectors;

– 10% of the variation of the IGP-DI (General Price Index – Internal Availability) calculated and published by Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The sum of changes in this set of price indices, weighted by the weight of each type of input, results in the rate of change in the value of the tariff, which is partially paid by users and partially paid through State Government subsidies.