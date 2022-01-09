Triglycerides: know what they are, ideal rates and high level risks – 08/01/2022

Triglyceride or triglyceride data are common in blood test results. But not everyone knows what they represent, which leads to an increase in values ​​and, above all, what are the dangers of maintaining high levels of this marker.

As well as total cholesterol and HDL (also known as “good” cholesterol), LDL (“bad” cholesterol) and VLDL (the acronym in English) types very-low-density lipoprotein), triglycerides are part of the set of tests that analyze the patient’s lipid profile. Lipids are the main fat molecules that circulate in the body.

Produced in the liver after the metabolism of excess carbohydrates, fats or alcohol ingested, triglycerides are carried by VLDL. As the production of VLDL is inhibited by insulin (a hormone produced by the pancreas and responsible for delivering glucose to cells to be transformed into energy), when we are eating and releasing insulin, we signal to the body that there is energy available and there is no need for triglycerides be produced, as their function is to be the energy reserve.

“However, when there is insulin resistance, as in obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, the liver starts to release more VLDL”, explains Thiago Fraga Napoli, representative of SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism – Regional São Paulo), on the increase in manufacturing and, consequently, the lack of control in the recommended level of triglycerides.

According to Napoli, the most common profile of patients with altered exams is those with excess calorie intake in the diet and greater insulin resistance. Other causes, although less common, are dysregulation of cortisol or growth hormones and the use of oral contraceptives.

reference levels

Triglycerides above 150 mg/dL, in a fasting test, in adults, should draw the attention of physicians and patients, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. In children and adolescents, the desirable levels are below 75 mg/dL (between 0 and 9 years old) and 90 mg/dL (between 10 and 19 years old).

Keeping your triglyceride levels high increases your risk of cardiovascular problems. Above 500 mg/dL or 1000 mg/dL, in adults, can lead to atherosclerosis (accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries) and pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas). On the other hand, there are no risks when the level is very low, except in situations of malnutrition.

Cases with highly altered levels, in general, are associated with family deficiencies in cholesterol metabolism, such as the family chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare hereditary disease characterized by difficulty in the process of fat digestion. People with this diagnosis may have concentrations that exceed 10,000 mg/dL of triglycerides.

According to Marcelo Bertolami, scientific advisor at Socesp (Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo), children with a family history of heart problems should have their lipid profile measured from 10 years of age onwards, in order to identify early changes in triglyceride levels.

Recommendations

Unlike cholesterol, which may require prescription drugs to lower the rates, it is possible to lower triglyceride levels with a change in lifestyle, according to Bertolami.

“Most of the time, it’s enough to exercise, change your diet and lose weight. The chance of needing medicine is much smaller”, he explains. According to the expert, what stimulates the liver to manufacture triglycerides is the intake of carbohydrates called simple, such as sugar, white rice, potatoes and alcoholic beverages. “Therefore, it is easier to adjust”, highlights the expert, citing the change in diet.

no symptoms

People with high triglycerides do not usually have symptoms, but they may complain of feeling sick, tired and fatigued in some cases.

In cases where the levels are greatly altered, the condition presents skin lesions, or eruptive xanthoma, according to Bertolami. “They are like fat pellets that appear on the skin and can spread throughout the body. But then the rate may already be very high”, he warns.