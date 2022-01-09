Turning around, Náutico wins while Retrô and Sport are defeated in Copinha

This Saturday (08) afternoon was busy for representatives from Pernambuco at São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Turning around, the Nautical won the Inter of Limeira, While retro and sport were defeated by cruise and Mirasol, respectively, and are waiting for other results to know their future in the competition.

retro

In group 20, Retro did not resist the pressure from Cruzeiro and was defeated 2-0 in their second duel in the Cup. As soon as the ball rolled, despite the Fox having had the best chances, the start of the match was balanced, with emphasis on two great saves by goalkeeper Lucas Menino, from Phoenix.

In the second stage, the team from Minas Gerais tightened the mark and increased its aggressiveness in search of opening the scoreboard. Continuous pressure worked after Victor Diniz swing the net twice and guarantee Cruzeiro’s classification for the knockout phase.

sport

In his farewell to the group stage, the island lion came to stay ahead by two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. The first goal came after just three minutes, by the feet of Paulinho, after taking advantage of a miss on the ball by the Mirassol team. Six minutes later, the shirt 11 intercepts a pass in the opposing defensive sector and plays for Charles Eduardo to expand the score.

However, after the initial 15 minutes, the team from São Paulo began to command the pace of the match and take advantage of the spaces left by Rubro-Negro, being rewarded with a goal before the break. In the second half, Mirassol kept the pressure on and reached the turnaround in the 41st minute. With the result, they finished the first phase as leader of Group 3, while Sport was in second position and awaits the winner of Group 4.

Nautical

The last duel of the day was between Náutico and Inter de Limeira, valid for the second round of Group 30. Possum won the victory in the final minutes, after Júlio tied the game at 45 minutes and Rodrigo ensured the comeback in the 50th of the second half.

“We already imagined it would be a difficult game, we started controlling it well, but without being able to finish and reach the last third of the field. The team felt very sorry for the goal, we had to reinvent ourselves, but above all, the players’ efforts, determination and dedication until the end of the game were fundamental”, declared coach Adriano Souza.

Triunfo leaves Alvirrubro in second position in the group, with four points. The focus will now be on the duel against the leader Ibrachina, next Tuesday (11), to guarantee his place in the second phase of the competition.

See too

Football

At Copinha, Vasco scores a 12×0 rout over Rio Claro

Covid-19

Italy reduces stadium capacity to 5,000 spectators due to pandemic