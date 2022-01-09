‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Cecília discovers Rebeca’s betrayal and gets involved with Breno | come around

10 Jan Monday

Gabriela tries to reassure Ilana about giving birth. Rebeca decides to go out with Felipe and turns off her cell phone. Breno suffers from the loss of one of the twins. Barbara discovers Tulio’s affair with Ruth. Stephany helps Erica with the change. Túlio orders Christian/Renato to convince Barbara not to tell Santiago about his affair with Ruth. Cecilia consoles Breno. Rebeca despairs when she finds out what happened to Ilana and asks Felipe to drop her off at the hospital. Cecilia sees her mother kissing Felipe. Cecília tells Breno what she witnessed and kisses him.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!