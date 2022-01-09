‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Cecília discovers Rebeca’s betrayal and gets involved with Breno | come around

Come understand this story!

Unable to inform her mother about the premature birth of the twins of Ilana (Mariana Lima) and Breno and the death of one of the girls, Cecília goes to the hospital to support the photographer.

When leaving the place, she sees Rebeca and Felipe, who were at the motel, saying goodbye with a passionate kiss.

With no floor, she goes home and, in a conversation with Lovely (Bruna Martins), makes it clear how much the psychology student is a traitor, raising her friend’s suspicions.

“Felipe is an irresponsible kid! I don’t know anything! And even if I did, I wouldn’t need to talk, because people reveal themselves. Sooner or later, you’ll see that this guy is an idiot who doesn’t deserve you !”

In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) kisses Breno (Marco Ricca) — Photo: TV Globo

Saddened, Cecilia will cry her sorrows on Breno’s shoulders. She looks for him and talks about Rebeca’s betrayal.

“Everything happened. My life is all wrong. I don’t really have anything, except you… our friendship”, says the girl, who listens to the photographer’s advice:

“What can I tell you? If we ruled our hearts or could choose who we want…”

Breno hugs her warmly, and Cecília, needy, kisses him.

10 Jan

Monday

Gabriela tries to reassure Ilana about giving birth. Rebeca decides to go out with Felipe and turns off her cell phone. Breno suffers from the loss of one of the twins. Barbara discovers Tulio’s affair with Ruth. Stephany helps Erica with the change. Túlio orders Christian/Renato to convince Barbara not to tell Santiago about his affair with Ruth. Cecilia consoles Breno. Rebeca despairs when she finds out what happened to Ilana and asks Felipe to drop her off at the hospital. Cecilia sees her mother kissing Felipe. Cecília tells Breno what she witnessed and kisses him.

