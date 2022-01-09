Um Lugar ao Sol – Saturday Chapter (01/07/): Renato apologizes to Lara

THE Globe shows this Friday, 07/01, another chapter of the soap opera a place in the sun. Check the summary:

Barbara shows no interest in trying the food at Noca’s restaurant, leaving Lara and her grandmother baffled. Felipe is worried about Julia’s financial situation. Rebeca doesn’t like the idea of ​​Cecilia to rent an apartment.

Lara is forced to give the money for Gesiel’s return ticket, given the threat of a lawsuit that the elderly man’s daughter makes to Noca. Cecilia reveals to Bela her interest in Breno. Christian/Renato apologizes to Lara and justifies the cold way he treated her in front of Barbara. Ilana goes into labor and demands to undergo the procedure with Gabriela.

Where: at Globo

When: From Monday to Saturday, after Jornal Nacional

Time: 9:35 pm

