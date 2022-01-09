Um Lugar ao Sol – Saturday Chapter (01/07/): Renato apologizes to Lara

THE Globe shows this Friday, 07/01, another chapter of the soap opera a place in the sun. Check the summary:
Barbara shows no interest in trying the food at Noca’s restaurant, leaving Lara and her grandmother baffled. Felipe is worried about Julia’s financial situation. Rebeca doesn’t like the idea of Cecilia to rent an apartment.
Lara is forced to give the money for Gesiel’s return ticket, given the threat of a lawsuit that the elderly man’s daughter makes to Noca. Cecilia reveals to Bela her interest in Breno. Christian/Renato apologizes to Lara and justifies the cold way he treated her in front of Barbara. Ilana goes into labor and demands to undergo the procedure with Gabriela.
a place in the sun
Where: at Globo
When: From Monday to Saturday, after Jornal Nacional
Time: 9:35 pm