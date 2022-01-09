Upcoming Final Fantasy may not make it to Xbox this generation [rumor]

The next games from the series Final Fantasy can skip the Xbox in this generation. The information was shared by Jordan Middler of Video Game Chronicles on the ResetEra forum.

According to him, Sony wants the PlayStation to be the home of the Japanese RPG franchise, and apparently Square Enix would agree. Like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin comes out to Microsoft’s consoles in March of this year, the information, if correct, should start to apply for subsequent releases.

“Most of Square’s stuff will end up [chegando] on Xbox, but I would have no hope for FF unless something changes,” said the journalist. rumor if it does, at least much of Square Enix’s material will be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. He further claims that the remake of Final Fantasy VII should have been released for Xbox by now, “but here we are.” Apparently, the series’ exclusive deal for the PlayStation should encompass the Cloud adventure.

You might be wondering by now how the heck the titles would be PS exclusive if they’re also being released for PRAÇA. According to the journalist, this exclusivity would be temporary, with games arriving first on the PlayStation and then being ported to computers. “Square is looking forward to continuing to put everything on the PC, even if the ports aren’t great,” the reporter said, adding that these were “temporary exclusives”.

While Square Enix seems to continue to align itself with Sony, it appears that Ubisoft is moving closer and closer to Microsoft. It was recently announced that the Ubisoft+ service is on its way to Xbox, but the subscription fee has not yet been revealed, nor if it will be possible to purchase it together with the Game Pass.