Vasco runs over 12 to 0; São Paulo and Flamengo thrash… Check the results of Copinha

The Copa São Paulo continues with games from the 2nd and 3rd rounds, with highlights for the victory of Palmeiras, despite being quite lacking, over Real Ariquemes-RO, and the biggest rout of this edition of the tournament, by Vasco over Rio Claro. São Paulo and Flamengo also thrashed. Check below all the results of the games that ended this Saturday.
Group 3
13:15 – Mirassol 3 x 2 Sport (PE) – 3rd round
11 am – Confidence (SE) 1 x 2 Taguatinga (DF) – 3rd round
Group 4
14:15 – Desportivo Aliança (AL) 3 x 0 Andirá (AC) – 3rd round
4:30 pm – Linense 1 x 0 Atlético-MG – 3rd round
group 17
13h – Desportivo Brasil 0 x 1 IAPE (MA) – 2nd round
3:15 pm – Botafogo (SP) 0 x 0 Goiás – 2nd round
group 18
13h – Paulista 2 x 0 Bragantino (PA) – 2nd round
3:15 pm – São Bernardo FC 1 x 1 Ceará (CE) – 2nd round
group 20
2 pm – Retro (PE) 0 x 2 Cruise – 2nd round
4:15 pm – Itapirense 1 x 1 Palmas – 2nd round
Group 21
7:15 pm – São Caetano 2 x 0 CSE – 2nd round
9.30 pm – Perilima 0 x 5 São Paulo – 2nd round
group 22
17h – São Bernardo 2 x 0 Aster – 2nd round
7:15 pm – São Bento 1 x 2 Londrina – 2nd round
Group 24
2 pm – Rio Claro 0 x 12 Vasco – 2nd round
16:15 – Ska Brasil 2 x 2 Lagarto – 2nd round
group 28
8:45 am – Água Santa 3 x 0 Assú (RN) – 2nd round
11 am – Real Ariquemes (RO) 0 x 3 Palmeiras – 2nd round
Group 29
4:45 pm – West 6 x 1 Fort Rio Bananal – 2nd round
19h – Forest 0 x 4 Flamengo – 2nd round
group 30
13h – Ibachina 3 x 0 Serranense (MG) – 2nd round
3:15 pm – Inter de Limeira 1 x 2 Nautical (PE) – 2nd round
group 32
13h – National 1 x 1 Real Brasília (DF) – 2nd round
3:15 pm – Capivariano 2 x 1 Coritiba (PR) – 2nd round