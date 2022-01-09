Vasco runs over Rio Claro and makes the biggest rout of this edition of the São Paulo Juniors Cup

It was impeccable. Vasco didn’t let Rio Claro breathe this Saturday afternoon, in Santana do Parnaíba (SP). In group 24 of the São Paulo Juniors Cup, Cruz-Maltino applied 12-0, a score that forwards the team’s classification to the second stage and becomes the biggest in this edition of the competition.

The goals started early. With two minutes, Andrey released Julião, who crossed for Marlon Gomes to propped up for the net. Three minutes later, JP Galvão suffered a penalty, Vinícius hit with a cavadinha and expanded. Still at nine, Marcos Dias took a free kick with perfection and made the third.

The fourth was at 17, when Rio Claro started playing badly, Cruz-Maltino stole the ball, Marcos Dias served Vinícius and the submission was intensified. Already the fifth should have been canceled: JP Galvão crossed low to Figueiredo, 35. The center forward saved, but was offside. The arbitration did not see any irregularity.

At 40, a collective play ended with Rodrigo’s submission: he was sixth, still in the first half. The seventh was born in the first minute of the second half, with Marlon Gomes, head. Figueiredo scored his second, at six, by supporting a cross from the left.

Vasco’s ninth goal was also scored by Figueiredo, with 15 minutes, after the goalkeeper left. The tenth was from Marcos Dias, with a header at 19. At 27, Julião took a free kick, the ball returned to Marlon Santos and the 11th was born. The 12th cross-Maltino goal was Andrey, in the 30th minute, in another corner kick.

VASCO: VASCO: Cadu, JP Galvão (Saulo), Pimentel (Victão), Zé Vitor and Julião; Rodrigo (Marlon Santos), Andrey and Marlon Gomes; Vinícius (Tavares), Figueiredo (Lucas Eduardo) and Marcos Dias (Cachoeira) – Igor Guerra.

Goals:

Marlon Gomes 2’/1ºT

Vinícius 5’/1ºT

Marcos Days 9’/1st T

Vinícius 17’/1st T

Figueiredo, 35’/1st T

Rodrigo, 40’/1st T

Marlon Gomes, 1’/2ºT

Figueiredo, 7’/2ºT

Figueiredo, 16’/2ºT

Marcos Dias, 20’/2ºT

Marlon Santos, 27’/2ºT

Andrew, 31’/2ºT