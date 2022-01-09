Vasco scores 12-0 against Rio Claro, Copinha’s biggest rout in 2022 – 01/08/2022

Vasco “run over” Rio Claro for the second round of the Group 24 of Copinha, the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. The Rio team thrashed 12-0 and, with that, reached six points, this being the biggest rout of this edition of the tournament, surpassing Flamengo’s 10-0 over Forte Rio Bananal.

The game couldn’t have started better for the Vasco fan. With ten minutes of play, the Rio de Janeiro club was already winning by three goals difference. The first came out after two minutes, when Julião, open on the left side, crossed low and Marlon Gomes pushed into the net after the opposing defense failed to intercept the ball.

The second was at five minutes and the one who scored this time was Vinícius, in a penalty kick suffered by JP Galvão. The highlight is on account of the charge, as the player from Vasco showed confidence and hit with a cavadinha. The advantage got even bigger after nine minutes when Marcos Dias charged with category the free kick away from the area.

The victory was practically defined, but the team from Rio de Janeiro maintained the high intensity and scored the fourth goal in the 17th minute, still in the first half. Marcos Dias serves Vinícius, after an error by Rio Claro’s defense, and the boy scored for the second time in the match.

From then on, Vasco started to control the match and keep the ball for time to pass. The opponent did not have any reaction power, with few moments of danger for the Vasco defense system. Before finishing the first half, Gigante da Colina scored twice more, with Figueiredo and Rodrigo.

The seventh goal came in the first minute of the second half with Marlon Gomes, after a corner kick. Vasco wanted more and scored three more times, before completing twenty minutes of the second stage.

Motivated to become the biggest rout of this edition of the Copa São Paulo in isolation, the boys from Vasco scored the eleventh with Marlon Santos and the twelfth with Andrey.