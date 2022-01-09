VIDEO: man enters isolated area to rescue animals trapped in building that collapsed in DF | Federal District

A man entered the isolated area of ​​a collapsing building in Taguatinga, Distrito Federal, to rescue three pets that were stuck in the structure ( watch above ). Two dogs and a rodent were removed by general services assistant Francisco Silva, this Saturday afternoon (8).

The animals were at the site since Thursday (6), when part of the four-story building collapsed and left 24 families homeless (see below). Since then, the space has been completely closed, as there is a risk of collapse of the other three floors that remain standing.

Images of the TV Globo show that he first pulled two dogs from the balcony. Then he jumped over the structure and returned with the rodent. It is possible to see that a Civil Defense server asked him to leave the building.

1 of 2 Dupla rescues animals trapped in a building that collapsed in the Federal District — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Dupla rescues animals trapped in a building that collapsed in the Federal District — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

Upon entering the building, Francisco, who was a resident of the building, disrespected the guidelines of the authorities, which emphasize the danger of the building falling to the ground. Before the rescue, he already showed to be apprehensive about the situation of the animals.

“There are three dogs that stayed inside. We’re trying to recover. The only thing we want are the dogs. They’re all old, they can’t jump or anything,” he told TV Globo.

2 of 2 Rodent rescued from a building that collapsed in Taguatinga, DF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Rodent rescued from a building that collapsed in Taguatinga, DF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

Despite having entered the apartment, he could not find one of the dogs, named Bibi.

This Saturday, the topographic monitoring of the building began. There will be three days of observation to assess whether the structure has accommodated or is still moving, if it is at risk of further collapse. The report will then be transferred to Civil Defense.

In the late afternoon, the DF Environmental Sanitation Company (Caesb) began digging the asphalt of the road in front of the building, to locate a leak that does not stop, even after the supply cut.

The tenants who used to live there are in shelters, at the house of relatives, or in two hotels that are being paid for by the owner of the building. He also hired a company to ensure the security of the residents’ belongings.

According to the families, the building is about 20 years old and has recently started to present problems, such as leaks. The rent for each apartment cost R$750.

Exact time of the fall of the building at QS AE 20 in Taguatinga, DF

The moment when the structure came down was captured on video (watch above). According to firefighters, no one was injured in the collapse.

“Only one resident was treated with an anxiety crisis and referred to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Samambaia”, informed the corporation.

The Regional Administration of Taguatinga stated that the building is irregular. To the report of TV Globo, on Thursday, the owner of the building said that he had not filed for occupancy. The document is mandatory for occupation of housing property.

In a statement, the press office of those responsible for the structure informed that “the building, since its foundation, has undergone periodic maintenance”.

In addition, the text states that the representatives regret what happened and provide support to the affected families. “We apologize to the families, shopkeepers and residents of neighboring projects. The owners of the project are available to minimize, as much as possible, the inconvenience caused.”