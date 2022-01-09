Vini Jr praises Real Madrid fans’ affection: “That confidence is very important to me” | spanish football

“With Vinicius it’s something else”. “Vinicius returned and the leader returned”. These are the headlines in the newspapers. At and Brand, respectively, about the Real Madrid rout over Valencia, 4-1 , with two goals from the young Brazilian. The striker returned after two games away by Covid-19 and was decisive. Voted best on the field. He was replaced in the end and cheered by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu. And praised the affection received.

– It’s an immense joy to live this, it’s a dream for me. Playing for Madrid, with the Bernabéu singing my name. I want to continue playing here for many years, to be encouraged every day, to have that confidence to the fullest – said Vini, in an interview with the channel Movistar+.

“I trained a lot to be able to play the entire game today and this confidence is very important to me”, he declared.

See the Spanish Championship table

1 of 1 Vini Jr scored 12 goals in the Spanish Championship — Photo: Chema Moya/EFE Vini Jr reached 12 goals in the Spanish Championship — Photo: Chema Moya/EFE

Vini scored 12 goals in the La Liga, 14 in total for the season. Since Ronaldo Fenômeno, in the 2005/06 season, a Brazilian has not scored as many goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga. And the young ex-Flemish man still has almost a full shift ahead of him to improve his numbers.

– I have to keep working and improving myself, doing great things this year and for years in Madrid. I always want to adapt to help the team – analyzed Vini Jr.

The striker was voted best on the field against Valencia, but he insisted on praising his teammates. In particular, the midfield trio.

– If Toni (Kroos), Case (Casemiro) and Luca (Modric) play like today, we will always win. They played a great game – analyzed Vini.