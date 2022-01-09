Vinicius Jr’s show in Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia

Vinicius Jr. scored a great goal and was the big name in Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia

Vinicius Jr. is going through a big phase. And it proved all the hype in the victory of Real Madrid by 4 to 1 on the Valence, this Saturday (8). Two goals, one of them a painting and once again protagonism.

Highlight of the merengue team in the season, Vinicius Jr has been leading the team. And it was no different against this Saturday’s rival for Laliga.

In the first half, Vinicius Jr. scored a great goal. After playing with Benzema, the Brazilian lined up, left rivals nostalgic and painted a painting for the merengue team.

Still in the first half, Vinicius Jr. also did some dribbling. In one of them, he left his rival missing, as usual.

In the second stage, the shirt 20 returned to swing the net. In addition to being the valve of the team, the Brazilian improved his numbers in the biggest top scorer season of his career. After a strong kick by Asensio, he took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and headed it 3-0 for Real Madrid.

This week, during a study by CIES Football Observatory. Vinicius Jr. has an estimated market value of 166.4 million euros (something around R$1.07 billion).

Real Madrid’s jewel surpassed star Phil Foden in the report. Manchester City (152.6 million euros) and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund (142.5 million euros).