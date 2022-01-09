Vinícius Júnior scores two goals and decides to play for Real Madrid; see goals

Voted most valued player in the world by CIES Football Observatory, Vinícius Júnior had more gala performances to prove the title. The Nestcat recovered from Covid-19 and returned to the field today.

Vini “Malvadeza” scored two goals in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Valencia and was instrumental in the victory of Galáticos. The team from the Spanish capital won the match 1-0, but saw the opponent grow in the game and come close to a draw.

However, the Vinícius Júnior factor made the difference. The Brazilian scored a great goal in the 57th and 61st minutes to decide the match. Valencia even scored a goal at 31 of the second stage, but could not come close to a draw. Benzema closed the rout in the 43rd minute.

Thus, Real Madrid won again in La Liga, after the defeat by 1-0 to Getafe, when they couldn’t count on Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian continues to be featured on the Spanish team. In addition, he is the third top scorer in the Spanish league, with 10 goals scored.

Check out Vinícius Júnior’s goals

Repercussion on social media

Flamengo fans did not fail to celebrate the good performance of Cria do Ninho. In addition, some journalists took advantage of the good phase to recall the persecution suffered by the player during the times of Rubro-Negro.

On Vini Jr.: The point is not to prove to those who doubted him wrong. Projections everyone can make – and change them. The point is that most of them were rooting for the boy, hoping for him to go wrong. Vini was disrespected, the target of malice and prejudice. And fucked everyone on the ball! — Igor Affonso (@IgorAffonso) January 8, 2022

VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR THE BEST BRAZILIAN PLAYER IN ACTIVITY TODAY — CENTRAL DA NAÇÃO ᕦ😎ᕤ (@centraldanacao) January 8, 2022

I support Vinicius Júnior almost as much as I support Flamengo. His success captivates me too much. It’s hardworking, humble, revealed by the club and a crackpot! Good to see him shutting up the idiots! — João Holanda #VACCINE YOURSELF! (@joaoholanda1000) January 8, 2022

Man, what a joy it is to see Vinícius playing well for Real Madrid. Good boy, humble and hardworking! It suffered a lot of criticism for no reason and never went to the press or let it out to anyone. Shows your value the way it has to be: In the field. Congratulations, mlk! pic.twitter.com/TCBnkzYp4m — Futtmais (@futtmais) January 8, 2022

With an eye on the excellent performance of Vinícius Júnior, the flamenguista lives the expectation of seeing new promises on the field at Copinha. One of the highlights of the base is Matheus França, Ninho’s jewel with a fine stipulated at 100 million euros, the biggest in the club’s history.

