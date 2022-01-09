Vinicius Junior scores two in Real Madrid’s rout against Valencia – 08/01/2022 – Sport

Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior was once again the protagonist in a victory for Real Madrid this season. This Saturday (8), he scored twice in the team’s rout over Valencia, by 4-1, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a game valid for LaLiga.

Frenchman Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the first half, with a penalty, and reached the mark of 300 goals for the club from the Spanish capital.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s team went to half-time winning, Vinicius Junior extended the home team’s advantage at the start of the second half.

The first of his two goals came after a beautiful individual play. The Brazilian received it on the left wing and got rid of a series of markers before hitting the goalkeeper’s exit.

His second Saturday night came on a rebound after Asensio’s kick. Vinicius, with the free goal, only turned his head to score Real’s third. It was the 12th of the striker in this edition of the Spanish.

Gonçalo Guedes even cashed, but Benzema closed the rout by scoring his 301st goal with the Real Madrid shirt. Scorer of 17 goals in the league, the French is the top scorer in the competition.

With the victory, Real Madrid extends its advantage in the lead of LaLiga. With 49 points, the club is eight behind second-placed Sevilla, who have two games in hand.