Vinicius Junior’s show in Real Madrid 4 x 1 Valencia! Brazil will not have a team of only one ace | pvc blog

Real Madrid had a tough opponent ahead of them. Do not underestimate Valencia, even occupying the modest ninth place in the Spanish Championship before the derby against the Merengues. The first half demonstrated the difficulty. Vinicius Junior had a good chance, in a move by Alaba and Mendy, and made the wrong decision. Instead of kicking, he passed it to Lucas Vásquez.

With the famous smile, Vinicius Junior celebrates his debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League

The game only cleared up with a move by Casemiro and a dubious penalty, scored by referee Hernández Hernádez, converted by Benzema. The Frenchman’s 16th goal — another one to come — made him distance himself as top scorer in the Championship, ahead of… Vinicius Junior.

That, of the ten goals scored before the derby against Valencia, jumped to 12. The first of them, second in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over the Valencians, was pure magic. He charged from the left, as in the first half, but made the right decision on the short pass, to Benzema. The Frenchman returned first and Vinicius passed between two defenders, in an unusual way that reminded Neymar against Flamengo, in 2011. Ingenious!

The second was a center forward, head, taking advantage of the rebound by Cillessen, after a shot by Asensio. Vinicius was the game! Or rather, Vinicius is the 2021/22 Spanish League! Even with Benzema’s impeccable performances, what is most surprising in Europe at the moment is the vertiginous growth of the São Gonçalo-born striker.