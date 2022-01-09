Violent death of red supergiant is observed for the 1st time (VIDEO)

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220108/violenta-morte-de-supergigante-red-e-observada-pela-1-vez-video-20957911.html

Researchers at the University of the Northwest and the University of California at Berkeley observed the star, ten times larger than the Sun, during the 130 days preceding the explosion. Located in galaxy NGC 5731, approximately 120 million light years from Earth, the star SN 2020tlf challenged theories of how red supergiants behave just before their collapse. Final Moments. Precursor emission, envelope enlargement, and heightened mass loss preceding luminous type II supernova 2020tlf. They were believed to be relatively quiet before their death, with no evidence of violent eruptions or luminous emissions. The new observations, however, detected bright radiation from the star in its last year. Scientists are observing for the first time the explosion of a dying star. Astronomers observed the star for 130 days. The red supergiant is 10 times the mass of the Sun and is located approximately 120 million light-years from Earth in galaxy NGC 5731. The University of Hawaii Institute of Astronomy’s Pan-STARRS telescope first detected the massive star at 2020 thanks to the huge amount of light emitted by the red supergiant. A few months later, the supernova lit up the sky. This activity suggests that at least some of these stars must undergo significant changes in their internal structure, giving rise to the tumultuous expulsion of gas just before their collapse. Lead author of the research, Wynn Jacobson-Galán commented that it is “a great advance in understanding what happens to massive stars moments before they die”.

