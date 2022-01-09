Virginia at the BBB22! Influencer will be on the reality show invited by Boninho; understand!

The fans asked and cute answered. Virginia Fonseca will be on “BBB22“! But calm down… Because her participation is not that simple. The digital influencer was invited by Globo’s TV director to visit the most watched house in Brazil before anyone else. Have you ever wondered if she is definitely there to play for the R$1.5 million prize? After all, the premiere date is already there: January 17th!

Read more:

According to the columnist Leo Days, from the newspaper Metropolis, Virginia was selected to join the group of influencers who will visit the facilities of “BBB22”. The invasion should take place on the eve of the show’s premiere, the next 16th.

Such a strategy, that is to say, is not new. Years ago cute invites journalists, influencers and content producers to visit the headquarters of “BBB” in order to generate repercussion — in addition to curiosity in the public.

What to expect from “BBB22”

“BBB22” debuts on January 17th with lots of news! we know that Thaddeus Schmidt takes on the role of presenter, Dani Calabresa replaces Rafael Portugal in the “CAT BBB”, Paulo Vieira “Big Therapy” premieres and Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca will lead the “BBB – A Elimination” at Multishow.

In addition, the most guarded house in Brazil promises changes! With an aesthetic traces of the 1970s, 80s and 90s — lots of colors, scattered neons and lots of plaid — the decoration guarantees an “affective journey in a style that marked an era”. The arrival of a second floor is also speculated…

The list of participants, in turn, has not yet been revealed… But cute doesn’t stop giving tips. keep an eye on POPline so you don’t miss a thing, we’ll do full coverage of the reality show and you don’t want to miss it!

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!