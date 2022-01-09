Virginia Fonseca at BBB22? Influencer wins mission on reality show; know which· TV news

Virginia Fonseca will be present at BBB22, but before the official premiere of Globo’s reality show. The digital influencer was chosen to join the group of bloggers who will visit the facilities of the most guarded house in Brazil before the confined, in addition to showing the details on social media to her followers.

The information is from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, and the invasion of influencers should take place on the eve of the BBB22’s premiere, which starts on the 17th.

The strategy of placing journalists, influencers and content producers inside Big Brother’s house is old and serves to foster social networks and feed the curiosity of viewers.

Wife of Zé Felipe, Virginia Fonseca is one of the most popular bloggers in Brazil, with more than 30 million followers on Instagram alone.

the BBB22

For the first time, Big Brother Brasil will be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, who replaced Tiago Leifert. The reality show will also feature novelties in the humorous panels: Rafael Portugal left the CAT BBB and was replaced by Dani Calabresa. Paulo Vieira will also have a space to make jokes on the program.

This Sunday (9), at Fantástico, Globo will release more official information about the attraction. For now, director JB Oliveira, o Boninho, has been using his social networks to unleash enigmas that help to instigate and confuse the public.

Big Brother Brasil 22 will maintain the format of the two previous editions with famous participants, from the Camarote group, and anonymous participants who signed up through the Pipoca website. Among those listed are Ellen Rocche, Naiara Azevedo, Fabiana Karla, Tiago Abravanel, Arthur Aguiar and others.

On Friday (7), Globo revealed that the decoration of the house will be inspired by “everything that shone in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s”, with neons scattered throughout the house and many colors. There will also be changes to the leader’s room, which will no longer be in the main mansion’s garden.