Virginia Fonseca gains opportunity and prepares for the big day

The influencer Virginia Fonseca was one of the chosen ones and the group is preparing for the important day of the reality show; check out what mission the famous one won

the influencer Virginia Fonseca was one of the chosen ones and the group is preparing for the important day of the reality show. the singer’s wife Joe Felipe it will be one of the famous influentials to show first-hand the new decoration of the most watched house in the country.

This Saturday (8), the internet star became a topic on social networks with information from columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises. He says that the influencer will be in charge, along with other famous people, to show all the details of BBB22’s house on social media to his followers.

the mother of Maria Alice, of 7 months, will make the invasion of influencers on the eve of the BBB22’s debut, which starts on the 17th. This dynamic is common in all the years of the reality show to alleviate some of the public’s curiosity.

With over 30 million followers on a single social network, Virginia enters the profile of what the BBB22 broadcaster is looking for to leverage disclosure. The strategy is to place journalists, influencers and content creators in the most watched house in Brazil and helps to boost social networks and satisfy the public’s curiosity.

cute has been unleashing some puzzles and yesterday (7), the program’s director encouraged reality show fans and released a list with some tips to try to find out who are the confined of the new edition of Big Brother Brasil 22. The list ended up leaving the public still more confused.

Recently, the influencer Virginia Fonseca caused on social media when sharing a daring record while sunbathing. She opted to unzip the top of her bikini and lay down on her stomach, giving a close-up on her bottom.

GODDESS

Owner of a sculptural body, the influencer Virginia Fonseca she enchanted fans by appearing on social networks in a very thin G-string bikini. This Saturday (1), she started the year in style and posed showing off her curves.

The muse chose a neon yellow outfit to take a pool at Talismã farm, owned by her father-in-law Leonardo. “A more beachy vibe without being on the beach“, she warned that she won many compliments, including from her husband, Zé Felipe.