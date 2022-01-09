Virginia Fonseca Shows New Look and Talks About Pregnancy

Digital influencer Virginia Fonseca radicalized in the change of look and talks about the second pregnancy

the digital influencer Virginia Fonseca, singer’s wife Joe Felipe, stopped the internet to show its new look for the new year that has started. The influencer who was in São Paulo on business and took the opportunity to visit a renowned hairdresser, Romeu Felipe.

“I’m ready for you, 2022!! The ‘mood’ is: Detached”, said the famous woman when showing that the locks are now much shorter, at shoulder height, in a “bob” cut. Hairdresser Romeu Felipe defined that: “Practice is the word” for the year that has started.

The new look was a resounding success on social media. famous as masa, Yasmin Brunet, Luisa Sonsa praised the cut saying they loved the result. Already the followers extolled the beauty of the influencer. A netizen said: “Rich face, businesswoman”. One fan said: “This is Kloé Kardashian’s face”, referring to a famous American socialite.

Spending on the new look was, on average, R$ 2800, cutting and dyeing. But the value was very well invested. Husband Zé Felipe declared: “You’re crazy! I love you. You are beautiful my love!”. The influencer herself stated on her social network that she is passionate about change.

It is popular knowledge that shorter hair is more practical especially for moms. The parents of seven-month-old Maria Alice have been talking publicly about their immense desire to have one more child. Recently, Virginia Fonseca explained that he uses a per-chip contraceptive method. The period of the method is running out and the influencer has already declared that as soon as it is finalized, she intends to have another child with Zé Felipe.

At the time, she claimed to have signs that the hormone chip is no longer reacting, as she started to have pimples and started menstruating again: “I think it’s because the chip is already maturing. Last month I menstruated and this month too. The chip was to avoid menstruation. But since I want to get pregnant, I’m not even going to make it back. I’ll leave it at that and that’s it. Follow the dance!”, said Zé Felipe’s wife.

About the next steps for ordering the second child, Virginia Fonseca said: “If I’m not mistaken, my chip is one that the body absorbs, so I’m hoping to win to get pregnant.”

Around Christmas, the influencer reported feeling sick during a party, but denied that she was already pregnant. “I’m not pregnant yet, my chip expires this month and in January I can already be pregnant. I’m drinking them all, if I were pregnant, I wouldn’t be drinking”, she guaranteed.

