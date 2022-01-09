Virginia Fonseca shows off a tattoo on her groin and sports a ripped body in a bikini

Maria Alice’s mother, Virgínia Fonseca made her followers fall behind by showing off her ripped physique and intimate tattoo in a new bikini click; check out

the influencer Virginia Fonseca made his followers fall behind this last Saturday (8) by sharing a photon of those in a bikini. Sequinha, the singer’s wife Joe Felipe he dispensed with any filter and impressed fans with his great 22-year-old form.

In her profile, the mother of Maria Alice opened a smile as he showed all the sharp curves. She chose a thin piece and highlighted her intimate groin tattoo. “Is it sunny?! No… but the cat takes a close-up in her bikini”, joked in the caption of the post.

Recently, influencer Virginia Fonseca made a splash on social media by sharing a daring record while sunbathing. She opted to unzip the top of her bikini and lay down on her stomach, giving a close-up on her bottom. In addition to flaunting her extravagant attributes, she even missed part of her breasts.

Also this last Saturday, the star’s name was popular on social networks after columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, revealed that she is listed for BBB22. But calm down! The muse would be in charge, along with other famous people, of showing all the details of the confinement on social media to her followers.

Look!

NEW FACE

The impressive transformation of digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca ended up in the most talked about subjects of social networks this past Thursday (6). At the request of the followers, the person responsible for moving the girl, Romeo Philip, took everyone by surprise when revealing the very high value of the transformation.