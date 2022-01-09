Virginia will show BBB22’s new home on the networks. know more

The column is well aware that you are eager to take that “peek” at the most guarded house in Brazil (and so are we). We discovered one of the influencers who will show, first hand, the new home of the brothers.

she who makes her own reality show on social networks, Virgínia Fonseca, is one of the influencers chosen by Globo’s communications network to get to know the most watched house in Brazil before being confined. The strategy adopted by the channel is nothing new, as other content producers have already visited the house in previous editions.

The program’s production strategy is to make use of spontaneous media generated by the content produced by the influencers to produce viral conversations. This will be one of the actions promoted by the group in the period before the beginning of the program, which opens on 17/1.

The “invasion” of influencers in the house is expected to happen the day before the brothers join the program.

