Volkanovski wants to defend belt against Korean Zombie in vacancy left by Holloway | combat

Alexander Volkanovski has no opponent for UFC 272, which takes place on March 5 in Las Vegas. The event’s featherweight champion was supposed to defend his belt against Max Holloway, but the American was cut out of the contest with an injury days after the bout was announced.

Alexander Volkanovski has no opponent for UFC 272 — Photo: Getty Images

With the vacancy left by the Hawaiian fighter, the race began among the athletes of the category to replace him, and the champion himself has a preference: Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie, fourth in the ranking.

The first to air this confrontation was Jung’s manager, Jason House, in an interview with “MMA Junkie”.

– He’s more than willing to step in and fight for the title at UFC 272. Looking at the rankings, he’s the next highest-ranked fighter to come out of a win, and this is a fight that many have been talking about for a long time. If you give him the opportunity, he will show that he is the best in the world.

Chan Sung Jung defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision in June of last year — Photo: Getty Images

Other fighters spoke out after Holloway’s injury was announced, including Giga Chikadze, Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett and even former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who has been retired since May 2020.

But Volkanovski seems to have really liked the idea of ​​facing Chan Sung Jung and sent a message on his social networks.

– Korean zombie, let’s do it!

The UFC has yet to comment on who will challenge the featherweight champion.

See below the event card so far:

UFC 272

March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)

EVENT CARD (so far):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Opponent to be announced

Roosterweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez x Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Flyweight: Mariya Agapova x Maryna Moroz

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Lightweight: Jalin Turner v Jamie Mullarkey