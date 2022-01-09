VW Sets Date to Officially Unveil New Electric Kombi | Cars

VW ID.Buzz: considered a success of the nostalgic Kombi, model was even shown with camouflage before the debut
VW confirms that on March 9, it will present the ID. Buzz in the USA. The car is considered the successor to the legendary Kombi, but in the form of the new mobility age. Fully electric, the model will be manufactured in Hanover (Germany) and Chattanooga (USA). It will have the American market as its main target

THE VW ID Buzz
is another product of the MEB platform. If it preserves the exact measurements of the concept vehicle, the car will be quite long, at 4.94 meters (194.5 inches) long, with the largest of the ID family, of which the hatchback is a part. ID.3
and the SUVs ID.4
and ID.5
.

The problem with having more than 5 meters will be to fit a huge battery in it. The biggest that the Volkwagen offers today is the 77-kWh usable capacity unit (82 kWh total), already available in the SUVs
ID.4 and ID.5. It may be the case that the ID.Buzz comes with an even bigger battery, which can also be used by the Aero B – Volkswagen electric sedan over the MEB.

The sketch by Herbert Diess, global CEO of VW
, on Twitter, shows that the projections published so far are on the right track. It also confirms that the new electric van – at least as far as style is concerned – is a worthy heir to the van
original.

We will soon know if the VW ID.Buzz
it’s so cool to drive the veteran model: the wheels in each of its corners made a lot of people have fun with it when they had the courage to accelerate it more than they should.

