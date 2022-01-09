‘We earn a small share abroad every year’, says president of Weg – Economy

Rare example of competitive brazilian industry abroad and owner of sales of more than R$ 20 billion a year, Santa Catarina Weg it has become, in recent times, also a point of support for investors in the financial market, who “discovered” the business amidst the pandemic.

Despite a decline in shares in 2021, Weg today has about the double the market value compared to 2019. As it collects 55% of its revenues abroad, the business also believes entering 2022 with an “insurance” against the turmoil of the domestic market at a time of negative confluence of the scenario of high interest rates, high inflation and the turmoil of a presidential election with expectation of polarization.

According to the president of Weg, Harry Schmelzer Jr., to guarantee a certain “immunity” to the difficulties of this year, the company has in its favor, in addition to its international operations at a time of dollar around BRL 6, the entry into businesses that are on an upward curve, such as the renewable energy and the electric mobility.

“At a time when everyone is talking about innovation, we are looking for renewable energy, electric mobility and infrastructure technologies. All of these actions bring some advantage – if any one in which we operate is falling, we make up for it in other areas. We have many work fronts”, says the executive.

Leading Weg since 2008, Schmelzer Jr. says that the company is also aware of the fact that gaining market abroad is a form of “insurance”, since the global market has been growing for years ahead of Brazil. But he points out that everything needs to be done conscientiously and without haste: “Every year we are managing to earn a little extra share abroad.” Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

How does Weg protect itself from this uncertain scenario brought about by the 2022 election?

This vision for the year – rising interest rates, inflation and falling GDP – shows that we will not have a good year in terms of economic growth. But when you talk about the international market, in which Weg operates, the resumption will continue in the United States and Europe, despite the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. So, we have good prospects.

Weg grew even in the midst of the pandemic. What influenced this result?

Our biggest problem in the pandemic was in March, April and May 2020. It was a very difficult month. Since July 2020, the scenario has started to change and we managed to close 2020 with a good growth of 30.9% in revenues compared to 2019. And, until September 2021, we had already increased by 31.3% over the same period from the previous year. And our perspective remains encouraging. In addition, several sectors in which Weg operates – such as agribusiness, distributed solar generation and wind farms – are on the rise, even in Brazil. So, we believe that, in 2022, we will have a year of continuity (of expansion).

Anyway, is having a strong presence abroad an ‘insurance’ for Weg?

Fifty-five percent of our consolidated revenue comes from outside Brazil, and that helps a lot. The company is constantly investing in new technology. At a time when everyone is talking about innovation, we are looking for renewable energy, electric mobility and infrastructure technologies. All of these actions bring some advantage – if any one in which we operate is falling, we make up for it in other areas. We have many action fronts.

But don’t Brazil’s politics and image abroad harm Weg, a Brazilian business?

Today, 45% of our businesses are in Brazil, but 55% of our sales are abroad. And 50% of what we sell abroad is already produced abroad. We have factories in the United States, Mexico, China and India. Without a doubt, the vision of Weg abroad is that of an internationalized company. What harms us most is not the policy itself, what causes some concern are the strike movements, the notion that Brazil is going to stop. This has to be very careful, because this type of threat from Brazilian logistics can lead customers to switch suppliers. I have already felt this concern from some customers.

Does Weg expect to further increase the share of international revenues?

The company had 51% of revenue outside Brazil in 2012. Today, we are at 55%. We have 48 factories in 12 countries. This means that, although Weg has continued to invest and grow in the Brazilian market, as is the case with wind and solar energy, every year we are managing to earn a little extra share abroad. Nothing in the industrial area happens in the short term. We are now reaping the fruits of what we did back then, this orientation of historically investing in new markets.

Mr. Do you still see a chance for the structural reforms, promised but never carried out?

I’m going to rain in the wet. I believe we are failing to speed up all the important reforms. And, among all of them, the tax reform is the most important, because Brazil can’t take it any longer. I think we need a clear rule and not be left with this problem of tax credits and payroll exemption, whether it’s going to end or not. Furthermore, I believe that Brazil needs to take a step to become more competitive, and this has to go through the industry. It’s what will bring more added value. We need to get the industry back on Brazil’s plans. And, after the tax reform, I believe that the administrative one is also very important. We must value servers, but at the same time optimize and bring efficiency to the public service.

Weg had a jump in stocks in 2020, followed by a drop – to a much smaller proportion – in 2021. Do you see Weg’s image in the financial market today?

Weg was better perceived mainly for its internationalization strategy, which turned out to be a good example of the Brazilian industry that started to attract attention. In recent years, the number of individual investors at Weg has increased a lot. Today, we also have this bias of being linked to new trends, such as energy efficiency. And we maintain consistent results, because the company is well founded, has its pillars. Today, we are the sixth highest valued company on the Ibovespa (main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, the B3). With the perspectives of the general average – we had two consecutive quarters of decline in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) –, none of our pillars were shaken.

And what else mr. waiting for the year 2022?

In addition to tax and administrative reforms, which are on everyone’s agenda and should come as soon as possible, Brazil needs once again to have a robust industrial policy. It is not right to say that the local industry is not competitive – the example of Weg is there to show otherwise. Weg is entering 5G, wants to be one of the players to make the 5G private network, bring IoT (internet of things) for the Brazilian industry.