What are the main bets for the prize

The winners of the Golden Globes 2022 will be announced this Sunday night and, even without broadcasting the event on TV, the award is still regarded as a kind of “thermometer” for the Oscar, as the highlights also usually shine in the biggest prize of the movie theater.

It’s not possible to be sure who will be the big winner of the night, but we can already have a small sense of which titles should stand out. That’s why, splash separated some of the main bets for this year’s awards.

Love sublime love

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “Love, Sublime Love” is a retelling of the eponymous film, which won 10 Oscar statuettes in 1962. Through the rivalry of two street gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, the film shows a side of the States United in which the protagonists are the immigrants who live daily with the class struggle and different racial tensions.

In the plot, we follow Maria (Rachel Zegler), a young woman who has just arrived in New York for her arranged marriage to Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera). However, she falls in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort), a member of a rival gang to which Maria belongs.

Critically acclaimed, the film starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler competes for Best Film in a Comedy or Musical, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress and Best Direction.

Charm

Disney animation directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia”, “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (“Zootopia”, “Moana”) tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house.

With issues such as representation and politics, “Encanto” goes beyond the youngest and appeals to all audiences by embracing Colombian references that create an environment more receptive to different audiences.

“Encanto” competes for Best Music, Best Animation and Best Original Soundtrack awards.

Round 6

If there was a series that caught the attention of the entire world during the year 2021, it was “Round 6”. The South Korean production has been Netflix’s most watched production for several weeks, in addition to garnering fans everywhere.

In the title, we follow a group of people who participate in different sadistic games to get a lot of money. For this, it is necessary that only one survive.

“Round 6” is nominated in the “Best Drama Series” and “Best Actor in a Drama Series” categories.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited version of “Dune” hit theaters in 2021 and told the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a bright and talented young man born to have a great destiny. The plot involves political fights, magical powers and other planets.

Based on the eponymous book by Frank Herbert, “Dune” is a science fiction landmark and has a stellar cast: in addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and other big names are also present.

“Duna” can take the awards for Best Drama Film, Best Direction and Best Original Soundtrack.