What explains Bitcoin’s brutal crash in the last week

In the days leading up to December 25, Bitcoin prophets received an early Christmas gift: BTC soared back to above $50,000 after a while dragging in the $40,000 range. On December 27, the price reached $52,000, the highest level since the beginning of that month.

But the remaining 12 days of Christmas were cruel. It’s been a brutal 2022 so far. An 11% drop in price in the last week and a negative 17.5% in the past two weeks put Bitcoin below $42 for the first time since September.

Who or who should be to blame for the drop, which also resulted in double-digit losses for Ethereum, Solana, Terra and other key assets?

Is it Kazakhstan, which soaked up 18% of Bitcoin hashrate after China’s crackdown and ran out of internet and prime minister this week? Is it the Federal Reserve that is getting ready to raise the interest rate? Can we just blame Elizabeth Holmes and get it over with?

In the middle of that week, Arcane Research pointed out that the scenario was already sour. “Bitcoin trading activity has been unusually quiet since Christmas, with small volumes and volatility,” the agency wrote in a January 4 report. “Low volatility manifested itself as a legend and steady decline in Bitcoin price.”

Not satisfied with market rumors, speculators began turning to leveraged positions, in which people borrow money to place bets on the futures price. In these cases, most people were expecting the price to go up.

That wasn’t good for a lot of people. Daily sales reached $250 million on the world’s largest exchanges. A liquidation means that the broker has closed the trader’s position and debited the collateral – in this case Bitcoin – because the price has moved in the wrong direction and the clients no longer have the assets to keep the contract open.

Liquidations can cause a downward spiral in prices as people sell their positions. This factor has been joined by news that the Federal Reserve intends to raise the US interest rate.

XBTO Head of Trading Paul Eisma told Decrypt that the US central bank intends to tame the inflation curve by making borrowing more expensive. The news sparked sales in risk markets equities, equities, and crypto.

“New money tends to be put to work in a new year across all asset classes, but investors will be cautious and will judge by their own measures the levels and timing after these economic shakes,” Eisma said.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, Glassnode said in a report that the expectation is that the price will lateralize for a while. But behind the scenes a lot of things are happening.

“While onchain activity (in the report) points to anemic demand from retail and ‘market tourists’, the dormancy of currencies remains impressive and signs of smarter and more patient cash accumulation remain intact.”

The translation: most holders are accumulating BTC and expecting a bear market. By doing this, they are gradually reducing the availability of the asset, which increases demand, and thus the price.

Now, as to why the transaction volume is low at the beginning of this whole chain of events, it’s best to talk to Kazakhstan, the Fed or even Elizabeth Holmes.

*Translated and edited with permission from Decrypt.co.