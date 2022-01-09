What the world was like the last time Klay Thompson played in the NBA | nba

Klay Thompson is about to return to the court after a long, very long , time away from them due to injuries. The guard’s last game was on June 13, 2019, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that year, in which he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. It was there that the calvary of shirt 11 began.

1 of 7 Klay Thompsão suffers knee injury — Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Klay Thompsão suffers knee injury — Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Recovery time from this type of injury varies between 6 and 8 months. In other words, the return was scheduled for the beginning of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic exploded and the NBA was paralyzed. As Golden State did not go to the bubble, the return of the point guard stayed for the following season.

However, in November 2020, Klay tore his Achilles tendon during training near the start of the season. An injury even more serious than the previous one that can destroy an athlete’s career.

The Golden State Warriors plan is for Klay Thompson to debut this season on Sunday (09) against the Cleveland Cavaliers, almost two and a half years after the last game. A lot has changed in the world during this time:

The most striking fact in the midst of that time, without a doubt, was the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than five million people in the world since it spread, in early 2020, 619,000 of them in Brazil, the second worst country in statistics, behind only the United States. Everything has changed in the world since then, starting with the use of masks.

2 of 7 LeBron James and the Lakers — Photo: Kent Smith/NBAE LeBron James and the Lakers — Photo: Kent Smith/NBAE

When Klay Thompson was injured in the Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks already had Giannis Antetokounmpo, newly elected regular-season MVP for the first time, but faced a 48-year title drought. The last cup won was in 1971.

3 of 7 Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA and MVP trophies — Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA and MVP trophies — Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Two years later, in 2021, the point guard still not playing again, the wait is over. Led exactly by the Greek ace, who was named MVP one more time in the meantime, the Wisconsin team won the dream title over the Phoenix Suns.

If today Luka Doncic and Trae Young are major NBA stars responsible for the success of the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, the same did not happen in 2019. The two were selected exactly in the 2018 draft and competed in the first season of their career that year, without even reach the playoffs.

4 of 7 Luka Doncic and Trae Young talk on court with hands on knees — Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Luka Doncic and Trae Young talk on court with hands on knees — Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Jesus in football? only Gabriel

Champion of the Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro, Supercopa do Brasil, Carioca and Recopa Sudamericana by Flamengo, Jorge Jesus was an anonymous for most Brazilians. The coach was announced in rubro-negro at the beginning of June, but he only debuted on July 10, 2019. The rest is history.

5 of 7 Jorge Jesus, Flamengo — Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EFE Jorge Jesus, Flamengo — Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EFE

Donald Trump was the president of the United States, who was supposed to be visited by the NBA champion teams. However, throughout his term, no team made it to the White House. The teams only returned to visit the US government headquarters in 2021, after Joe Biden took over.

6 of 7 Donald Trump, former president of the United States — Photo: Sarah Silbilger/Getty Images Donald Trump, former president of the United States — Photo: Sarah Silbilger/Getty Images

+ NBA League Pass: sign and watch wherever you are

+ View official team products at the NBA.com Store

If today the dollar quoted at R$5.68 causes despair in those who dream of traveling or buying imported products, at the time the American currency was still beginning its upward trend, with the price of R$3.84, a difference of almost two reais .

The 2019 Brazilian Championship was the last with the top 12 teams in the country playing the first division together. At the end of that season, Cruzeiro was relegated to Serie B. The following year, Vasco and Botafogo joined the Minas Gerais club, which remained in the second division.

7 out of 7 Cruise; Hawaii; Sassá — Photo: Twitter/Mineirão Cruise; Hawaii; Sassá — Photo: Twitter/Mineirão