What was the NBA like the last time Klay Thompson played

Two years of living with serious injuries. Anyway, the wait is over. Klay Thompson will make his debut in the 2021-22 NBA season, but what was the league like the last time he played? Here, we’ll show you what happened when he was injured and had to wait 941 days to get back on the court.

Thompson was injured in a relatively common throw. Although no violence occurred, he was fouled by Danny Green in the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors league final. The game was the sixth of that decision, but the Warriors tried, in every way, to force the seventh game. However, the Californian team already had injury problems.

First, DeMarcus Cousins, hired to be the starting pivot, came from an Achilles tendon injury that took him away from the previous campaign, still with the New Orleans Pelicans. But Cousins ​​debuted in January 2018, and finally the team was complete. However, early in the playoffs, he injured his left quadriceps and only made a limited return in the first game of the final.

Then it was Kevin Durant’s turn. MVP of the two previous finals, the star sustained an injury in the semifinal conference series against the Houston Rockets. So, he accelerated his recovery and returned to play in the fifth game of the finals. However, with 11 minutes on the court, he had a torn Achilles tendon and never wore the Warriors shirt again.

There was some pressure for the title, which would be the third in a row. Remember that the Warriors won in 2015, but were beaten by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the following campaign. Therefore, the Raptors were the opponent to be beaten.

the bruise

Klay Thompson suffered a torn ligament in his left knee, but on his way to the locker room, he was told he should take the free throws. Otherwise, he couldn’t return for that match. Thompson came back, hit both shots and went back to defense. He wanted to continue, as the diagnosis had not been confirmed until then. However, DeMarcus Cousins ​​fouled Pascal Siakam and then Thompson left the court.

That was the last time Klay Thompson played in the NBA. No one knew for sure if he could return for an eventual Game 7. Imaging tests confirmed the suspicion. The forecast in cases like his is approximately one year for full recovery. Thus, he would miss the entire 2019-20 season.

It turns out that in November 2020, Thompson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while preparing to return to the court.

Again, he was away indefinitely.

What was the NBA like the last time Klay Thompson played

Klay Thompson last served in the NBA on June 13, 2019. Two days later, an expected switch occurred but caused a cataclysm in the league. Anthony Davis was switched from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A week later, the draft would take place, which would nominate pivotal wing Zion Williamson as the favorite to be chosen first. And so it happened.

On the 20th, the Pelicans selected Zion. There hasn’t been, since the recruitment of LeBron James in 2003, a prospect that would make such an impact in the media.

Despite Williamson being one of the big news for next season, there was a lot of fuss about the free agents, who would sign new contracts on July 1 of that year.

Kyrie Irving, then a Boston Celtics player, teamed up with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan and closed with the Brooklyn Nets.

One of the surprises, however, was the departure of Kawhi Leonard, who had just won the Toronto Raptors champion, to the Los Angeles Clippers. But at the same time, the Clippers traded with Oklahoma City Thunder to welcome Paul George.

The NBA was shaping the era of pairs.

other negotiations

To make up for Kyrie Irving’s absence, the Boston Celtics traded Charlotte Hornets for Kemba Walker in a sign and trade. Terry Rozier, then reserve with the Celtics, moved to the Hornets. Before the start of the current season, Walker left the Massachusetts team for the Oklahoma City Thunder and then the New York Knicks. Al Horford, on the other hand, had a $30.1 million one-year option to stay in Boston, but chose to go to the Philadelphia 76ers. After quick stints at Sixers and Thunder, he returned to the Celtics in negotiation for Walker. The world goes around, doesn’t it?

D’Angelo Russell, who had been an All Star for the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19, went to the Golden State Warriors to replace Klay Thompson. Russell wasn’t there the entire season and was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves to play alongside his friend Karl-Anthony Towns. Andrew Wiggins arrived at Warriors in contrast.

Marcus Morris hit the San Antonio Spurs, but it was only verbally. In a rarely seen action, he joined the New York Knicks. However, his stint in New York was quick, too, and he went to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Finally, Klay Thompson himself extended his contract with the Golden State Warriors and now has a deal until 2023-24.

Bubble did not exist yet

To get a sense of how long Klay Thompson has not been in the NBA, that Disney “bubble” had not even been considered. All this because, until his injury, there was no reason for that. The league was paralyzed in March 2020, nearly a year after being injured.

Since then, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have been champions. The Golden State Warriors have not been to the playoffs in the last two editions, although they have played the play-in against the Lakers.

Today, the Warriors are second in the Western conference, trailing Phoenix Suns, the leader.

Thompson debuts this Sunday

Klay Thompson’s debut in the season takes place this Sunday, at 10:30 pm (Eastern time). SportTV will broadcast the match.

