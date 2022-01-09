WhatsApp shows contact photos in notifications

Another one for the WhatsApp news list. Is that now a new feature is available for users of the messaging application, which is the view of photos of contacts in notifications.

Read more: 38 cell phone models will definitely lose access to WhatsApp

The new update can now be used. For this you need to download the most updated version of WhatsApp. Another point is that this feature is only available to those who have iPhone devices. That is, only on iOS devices.

WhatsApp resource

After 2021 was a year full of news on WhatsApp, the app’s new feature marks the first change this year 2022. Among the most talked about changes in the past year is the possibility of accelerating the audios exchanged between users by up to twice from the original speed.

So, with this first announcement in the first days of 2022, WhatsApp users can get ready for more news throughout the year. With the new feature it is possible to see highlighted the photo of the person who sent the message. In other words, the notification becomes more evident from now on. And not the WhatsApp icon.

In addition, the changes are for those who have iOS 15. According to the company, there is still no forecast when the new feature will be available to all users, also on the Android system.

The new feature can now be used by anyone who accesses the trial version of WhatsApp. The idea of ​​the new feature is to make more information accessible, without having to open the application icon to see who the notification came from.

In other words, the new feature will make it even easier to identify who is contacting you. With the profile photo of the sender highlighted, and the WhatsApp icon much smaller than the contact’s photo.