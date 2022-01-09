Who is Rose do Bronze and what product does it offer?

Anyone who walks on the sands of Copacabana Beach, in Rio de Janeiro, can hear — amid the sounds of the crashing waves — the beats of “Rose funk”: “Want to make a bronze today? Call Rose. Look at the paraffin! Make it skinny! , she’s fat, black, blonde and red. No need to be ashamed, come make your mark”.

The letter promotes the service offered by trader Rose do Bronze, 40, who sells paraffin for self-tanning for R$ 10 on Rio de Janeiro beaches. “Do you want to know what’s in the formula? I won’t tell you, it’s a secret. One day I created the mixture, put it on my colleague and the result was nice; since then I started selling the product”, confesses the carioca in an interview with universe.

Despite the sudden success (last week “Funk da Parafina” went viral on social networks and, on Tik Tok alone, the video reached more than 6 million views — which made Rose even interview for television channels ), the street vendor started selling paraffin about six months ago, to increase the family’s income since their house was devastated by a storm.

“I’m not famous. Does a famous person happen to live in a wooden shack in Complexo do Alemão?”, asks Roseane da Conceição de Andrade. Even though she has yet to reap the rewards of success, Rose is making her mark this summer.

We spoke with the merchant to understand how the product works, we listened to customers who have already used paraffin and asked a dermatologist for the opinion on the matter. Check out:

“When it’s hot, Cup; when it’s raining, Madureira”

Rose do Bronze manufactures paraffin in the backyard of a shack without a room or bathroom, where she lives with her 8 children. “There are only 5 biologicals, the others belong to my sister who died”, he explains. “The oldest is 21 and the youngest is 11”.

The children help in the mother’s business. With a speaker at full volume playing the “Funk da Paraffin”, a speaker and Styrofoam on the shoulder, Rose and “her troupe” sell the product all along the shore. “I had the idea of ​​creating funk; I asked my nephew, who is an MC, and he went there and created the beats”, comments the merchant who, apart from working in Rio’s sands, also works as a street vendor in Madureira selling candy.

“Chama a Rose”: Rose is the sensation of the beaches of Rio de Janeiro Image: Instagram Disclosure

“It seems that the public liked funk, right? This affection is priceless. I hear ‘Rose, I love you’, I stop to take a picture, I see everyone, it’s a shame it doesn’t make money”, jokes the street vendor, who tries raise funds through an online kitty to build a new house.

“Guys, the Jojo Todynho is famous, Tati Quebra Barraco… They have a place to live. Not me,” she adds. “My world is different, I was super scared when I had to do a television interview, I’m not used to any of that.”

The product

“Rose do Bronze” in action on Copacabana beach Image: Zô Guimarães

But what is certain is that Rose’s paraffin has already become a sensation in Rio de Janeiro’s summer. Planning advisor Daniela Jesus, 45, recommends the product: “I bought Rose’s paraffin once she visited Ilha do Governador. I was enchanted by her charisma, she arrives here, works with love, deserves all the fame who is winning”.

Before applying the paraffin, Daniela uses insulating tapes around the body to “leave the tan better defined”. “I use it and stay in the sun all day, it’s that simple”, he sums up.

Rose, however, recommends that the client stay – at most – 40 minutes in direct contact with the sun after passing the paraffin. “The substance is like a moisturizer, so it cannot be applied to the face or left on the body for a long time, to avoid burns”, he points out. According to the creator of the tanning formula, each R$ 10 pot yields three applications in “thin” people and two in “fat” people.

When asked about the risks that the product poses to the skin and health, Rose denies any problem. “It doesn’t do any good, girl. It’s just a tanning oil.” However, dermatologist Patrícia Silveira, member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, disagrees and warns about the dangers of using paraffin as a tanning accelerator. “It is dangerous for two reasons: first, because it is not biodegradable and, second, because it facilitates sunburn”, he says.

the tan lasting is the one that comes gradually, because if you get burned during exposure to the sun, it will peel off and your skin will be stained all over – Patrícia Silveira, the “dermogreen”

According to Patricia, the safest way to get a natural tan — avoiding spots, photoaging and diseases such as skin cancer — is to sunbathe gradually, in the morning, before 10 am, for about 15 minutes, when there is a higher level of ultraviolet A radiation.

In addition, the dermatologist guides the consumption of foods with the natural substance beta carotene, such as papaya, carrots, pumpkin and orange, and recommends the use of sunscreen, preferably physical — and non-chemical, most commonly used — above factor 30.