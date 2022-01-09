Who is the defender who was once ‘an executioner’, but has now become a target and can earn a proposal of R$ 16 million

According to a survey by ESPN, Palmeiras is studying a move at around 2.5 million euros (BRL 16 million) by defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres (MEX)

Looking for a defender for the next season, the palm trees is interested in Carlos Salcedo, of Tigers (MEX). The 28-year-old is highly rated by the Palestinian club, which studying making a proposal by the defender.

According to the ESPN, The Palmeiras knows the values ​​for a purchase of rights operation: around 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million). And study an onslaught.

Abel Ferreira asked for a left-handed defender to reinforce the squad in 2022. Despite Salcedo being right-handed, the defender plays for the left sector and is well evaluated. With that, an offer must be made by the defender.

Salcedo was on the field in the elimination of Verdão for Tigres in FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. The defender had a very safe performance and was important for the team to get the spot in the tournament decision.

Since the beginning of last season, Abel Ferreira identified the need to reinforce the squad with a left-handed defender. Salcedo doesn’t have this characteristic, but he is used to playing on the left side of his team’s defense.

At Tigres since the beginning of 2019, Salcedo has a contract until the end of this year. This means that, if Palmeiras wants to rely on the athlete, it will have to pay a considerable amount to hire him.

With good financial health, the Mexican club does not promise to facilitate negotiations.

As is customary after speculation, palmeiras invaded Salcedo’s social networks and asked for the defender to come and act for the Alviverde team. The player interacted with the posts, liking some of the comments.

Despite being under 30 years old, Salcedo is an athlete with vast international experience. The defender has already played 48 matches for the Mexican national team, starting the team’s four games in the world Cup of 2018.

Last year, Palmeiras agreed to hire Valber Huerta, from Catholic University, but the Chilean defender failed medical examinations. Back on the market through a defender, Verdão also monitors Marcos Rojo, 31, who defends Boca Juniors.

So far, Verdão has made four reinforcements for 2022: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba (34), midfielders Jailson (26) and Eduard Atuesta (24) and center forward Rafael Navarro (21).