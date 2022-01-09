Why are Palmeiras fans so excited about Endrick boy

Palmeiras follows 100% in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Yesterday afternoon (8th), Verdinho beat Real Ariquemes, from Rondônia, by 3-0, and, with one round in advance, guaranteed themselves in the knockout of the tournament. The repercussion, however, fell on the 15-year-old Endrick, who so far has been the highlight of Copinha.

On social networks, the people of Palmeira were euphoric with the performance of the center forward in the first two games of the competition. After all, in two games, the boy has four goals. Yesterday, there were two great goals. THE UOL Sport explains why alviverdes create so much expectation on the athlete, who does not even have a professional contract.

strength, technique and precision

The Palmeira student’s first goal against Real Ariquemes highlights three of his main virtues as a player: strength, technique and precision in submissions. First, the center forward wins in the run of his marker even at a disadvantage, then he dribbles the cow and, almost without space, gives a touch of coverage to send the ball to the back of the net.

At Palmeiras since he was 11 years old, Endrick has demonstrated his attributes since he was a child and has been polished by the technical committees of Verdão. The boy submits (well) with his left and right foot and draws attention at the Soccer Academy.

History at base

Since joining the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) as a player for Palmeiras, Endrick has played 170 games and scored 167 goals, being highlighted in all categories in which he played. The appearance of a 15-year-old athlete among the under-20 players is something unusual, but the center forward managed the feat and was still champion of Paulistão in the category. Now, he is looking for the unprecedented title of Copinha for the club in Palestra Itália.

Abel eyeing

So far, it’s been 90 minutes on the field (45 minutes against Assú and another 45 minutes against Real Ariquemes) and four goals in Copinha. The performance caught the attention of coach Abel Ferreira, who called him for training today (9) at the Soccer Academy with the professional cast. Palmeiras has suffered casualties due to covid-19 contamination and counts on the base boys to complete the activities.

This, however, does not mean that Endrick will be integrated into the core group. The boy will work with Abel Ferreira and then return to the base focused on the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Although aware of the center forward’s potential, Palmeiras doesn’t want to rush the player’s formation and acts cautiously behind the scenes.

international repercussion

The plays, the goals and the potential demonstrated by the Palmeirense shocked the football world yesterday afternoon. As the match was broadcast in Brazil, the images gained social media and soon the boy’s name became one of the most commented on the planet on Twitter. Even England’s Gary Lineker, top scorer at the 1986 World Cup and now a BBC commentator, was surprised by Endrick.

Palms negotiates contract

Under Brazilian law, Endrick can only sign a professional contract after 16 years of age. His current relationship with Palmeiras runs until November 2024, but the club is preparing to offer a substantial salary increase and an astronomical fine if the boy signs a renewal. This is because the center forward generates the interest of other clubs and received surveys from Flamengo — one of Verdão’s biggest rivals in the ball market.

The new contract can only be signed on July 21, when the boy will turn 16 years old.