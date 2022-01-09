Why did Boninho block Bruna Marquezine? Find out here

Bruna Marquezine was present at Space do Muka, Murilo Ribeiro’s Twitter chat room, this Saturday (8/1) and told a curious fact: Boninho, the BBB’s Big Boss, blocked the actress on her social networks. The LeoDias Column went after this story and discovered that this is not new.

It turns out that since October 2020 the artist was prevented by the director from following him. In some tweets at the time, fans asked what was echoed on the networks this Saturday: “Boninho, unlock Bruna Marquezine”, they wrote.

Several fans of the actress stipulate that the block it happened after Big Brother 20, when Manu Gavassi, a friend of Marquezine, participated in the program and took 3rd place. At the time, Bruna was one of the singer’s biggest supporters and did a job outside the house that helped the participant a lot.

Followers believe that so much she scores or complains about the networks with Boninho, the director decided to block her. That way, the actress could no longer go after him in the media.

During Muka’s Space she spoke about the subject. Asked if she had ever been invited to the BBB, she said no. “I have my doubts if Boninho likes me, ok? Because, in this case, I am blocked”, he said. Some people present said that they also took “block” from the principal. “It’s a bunch of people, right? If there were Orkut, there would be a community “I’m blocked by Boninho”, joked Marquezine.

