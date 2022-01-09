Will the review release R$ 10 thousand for workers in 2022?

Thousands of Brazilian workers are anxiously awaiting the revision of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). The issue, which has been discussed quite frequently by the population, is still awaiting the final opinion of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Thus, until then, workers who have not filed a request for revision of the FGTS can still request the correction of the fund’s balance.

The forecast is that R$300 billion will be released, with an average transfer value close to R$10 thousand per person. The values ​​for each person will depend on the working time and the average salary received over time.

How will the FGTS revision work?

In short, the revision of the FGTS is nothing more than a replacement for the Referential Rate (TR), which is currently used for monetary correction of the fund. The problem is that it has been zeroed for years, without guaranteeing profits to the worker.

For this, another reference index will be used which, in a certain way, will have the mission of monitoring the increases in inflation in the country. It is planned to apply the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) or the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Summing up: considering the period in which the TR began to be in effect, the beneficiaries have been losing profitability, as the profit is not corrected as it should. The monetary correction that accompanies inflation would then be the solution to this deficit.

Who can file a lawsuit for the right to review the FGTS?

In general, any worker who has had a formal contract after 1999 or who has a balance linked to FGTS accounts can request a review. That includes:

rural employee;

temporary employee;

independent worker;

saffron;

employed worker, including domestic workers.

To file a review request, the worker can choose any of the following steps: