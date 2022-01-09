Will this time be different? Bitcoin set to drop to $35,000 as BTC price shows ‘cross of death’

Bitcoin (BTC) formed a trading pattern on Jan. 8 that is widely watched by traditional analysts for its ability to anticipate future losses.

In detail, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of the cryptocurrency has fallen below its 200-day EMA, forming the so-called “cross of death”. The pattern appeared when Bitcoin ran into a difficult situation in the previous two months, dropping more than 40% from its record $69,000.

Daily price chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: TradingView

story of the cross of death

Previous death crosses have been meaningless for Bitcoin for the past two years. For example, a 50-200-day EMA bearish cross in March 2020 appeared after the BTC price dropped from nearly $9,000 to less than $4,000, proving more late than predictive.

Furthermore, its occurrence did little to prevent Bitcoin from rising to around US$29,000 by the end of 2020, as shown in the graph below:

BTC / USD Daily Price Chart with Death Cross March 2020. Source: TradingView

Likewise, a death cross appeared on Bitcoin’s daily charts in July 2021 which – as in March 2020 – was slower and less predictive. Its occurrence did not lead to a massive sale. Instead, the BTC price merely consolidated sideways before rising to $69,000 in November 2021.

Daily BTC / USD price chart with death cross. Source: TradingView

But the bearish moving average crosses in both cases, as mentioned above, accompanied good news, which may have limited its impact on the Bitcoin market.

For example, the Bitcoin price recovery in July 2021 came mainly on the heels of rumors that Amazon would start accepting cryptocurrencies for payments – which later turned out to be fake – and after a conference, dubbed “The B-Word” , which saw Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Tesla Elon Musk CEO, and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood all speaking out in favor of Bitcoin.

Similarly, Bitcoin rebounded sharply from its below $4,000 levels in March 2020, particularly after the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) announced its loose monetary policies to stem the aftermath of the stock market crash. led by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cross of death this time seems dangerous

Bitcoin’s latest decline reflected growing investor concern over the Fed’s decision to aggressively ease its monetary policies — including reducing its $120 billion-a-month asset-buying program followed by three rate hikes — in 2022 .

Typically, rising interest rates make owning volatile assets like Bitcoin less attractive than government bonds, which offer guaranteed returns.

“This is proof that Bitcoin acts as a risky asset,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at cryptocurrency Genesis Global Trading, told the Wall Street Journal, adding that short-term holders would be “closest to the exit.”

As a result, the general reduction in cash holdings, along with the formation of the death cross, could trigger new sales in the Bitcoin market. However, that is, unless the BTC price rebounds from its current support level around $40k, the 0.382 Fib line shown in the chart below.

Daily BTC / USD price chart with Fib retracement levels. Source: TradingView

However, a break below $40K could send Bitcoin’s price to the next Fib line support, close to $35,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

READ MORE