With 170 confirmed cases, the number of deaths from H3N2 in MS rises to 10 · Jornal Midiamax

Epidemiological bulletin of the SES (State Secretary of Health) adds another death by Influenza H3N2 in 24 hours in MS, released in the late afternoon of this Saturday (8). During this same period, seven new cases were confirmed by the flu.

The death is of an 83-year-old woman from Corumbá. She died on day 4 and had hypertension. With it, the White City accumulates three deaths from H3N2. The first, 76 years old, died on December 28th, and the second, hypertensive, 74 years old, died on January 2nd.

The lethality of the disease in the state is at 5.9%. The new cases were registered in Sidrolândia, Campo Grande, Corumbá, Ladário, Rio Brilhante and Três Lagoas.

Covid + Influenza

Given the increase in cases and to facilitate access to information and data transparency, SES launches from this Saturday (8), a new epidemiological bulletin, reduced but containing data from Covid-19 and also from Influenza.

The Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, explains that the epidemiological bulletins will become daily. “Due to the epidemiological situation of both Covid-19 and Influenza, we need to transmit data in a simpler way so that the population can understand, in a more dynamic way, how the evolution of each disease is. That traditional newsletter, which we were used to, more complete, will be monthly. But this one will be shorter and will bring together the main information from Covid and Influenza”, he said.

In this new stage, the Epidemiological Bulletin, comprising four pages, presents the following indicators from Covid and Infuenza: new cases, average of the last seven days, deaths, lethality rate, confirmed cases, places of death, hospitalization for influenza and the locations of influenza deaths.