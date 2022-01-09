With 208 cheaper, Peugeot takes the focus off the weak engine and sells more in 2021 – 01/09/2022

Today I come back to talk about the Peugeot 208, the brand’s frontline model in Brazil and which, you must remember, in 2020 was well reformulated. Its most recent novelty came with the presentation of the 2022 line, at the beginning of the second half of last year, in which the main change involved reducing the number of model versions and prices.

A move that certainly contributed to Peugeot closing 2021 with considerable sales growth – still far from the leaders – but quite significant for a brand that had been struggling to remain strong in our market, even with good products in the window. According to the numbers recorded by Fenabrave – National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution – Peugeot sold 29,531 units, a 120% jump on sales in 2020. This volume also guaranteed a 1.5% share of the market (double the period previous, when it had only 0.7%).

With the alteration of the 2022 line, the 208 now has four finishing versions: Like, with manual transmission, and the automatic Active, Allure and Griffe.

To talk about the 208, I went with the intermediate version, the old Active Pack, which was now called only Active. As it became cheaper, this version lost some more items, such as the rear camera and the panoramic glass roof, and continued with greater simplicity compared to the superior versions.

That is, no semi-autonomous steering features or the invoked digital panel with 3D effect, the steering wheel has no leather covering and the seats are covered in fabric. But the air conditioning is digital and the multimedia center is the same as the other versions, with a 7-inch screen.

On the outside, the 208 Active proposal was less compromised, as it kept the LED daylight – the DRL – with that design that simulates the saber teeth on the bumper. The grille also didn’t lose the chrome details, and the wheels follow a light alloy 16 rim without a diamond finish.

Interesting is also that the Active version assumed the condition of the cheapest equipped with the good six-speed automatic transmission. Not by chance, it is the second best-selling version of the 208, second only to Griffe, the top of the line and that brings all the features available to the compact hatch.

But what can’t be forgotten is that much-discussed point that weakens the personality of this compact hatch: the strategy adopted by Peugeot to equip the new 208 only with the 1.6-aspirated engine with 118 horsepower and 15.5 torque Kgfm. As I’ve commented here on another occasion, in the standard usage routine it solves the situation well, but it manages to provoke excitement with the throttle responses, even more if you remember the performance offered by turbocharged competitors. Looking at the 208’s 0 to 100 km/h acceleration, which takes 12 seconds, it’s easy to understand this unfavorable condition.

At least it offers driving modes, including Sport, which helps alleviate the situation. But in this regard, the best consolation are the good consumption averages: 10.9 km/l in the city and 13.1 km/l on the road (with gasoline).

The proposal of the i-cokpit – a Peugeot exclusivity – with the small steering wheel that must be aligned below the instrument panel is also cool. For those who value the good feelings at the wheel, you can really like the differentiated sensibility offered by this well-balanced compact hatch.

Now, whether you like Peugeot’s strategy of using a less exciting engine in the 208 or not, at this moment the manufacturer wants to celebrate the recovery of sales momentum last year, and with the important help of the 208 and its reduced prices.

For a model that started 2021 selling less than 800 units per month, closing the year with monthly sales close to 2,000 units is a reason to celebrate. But we know that there is still a lack of that spice provided by a more exciting engine and aligned with the good aerodynamic proposal of this car. Then the account can close much more positively.

Peugeot 208 Active Price: BRL 92,990.00 (SP)

