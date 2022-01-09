With 4 reinforcements announced, São Paulo starts Paulistão with space for new names

São Paulo will start its pre-season next Monday, at CT da Barra Funda, with four new items. Rafinha, Alisson, Jandrei and Patrick have already been announced as reinforcements for 2022, however, although the preparation of Tricolor is about to start, there are still spaces to be filled in the squad led by Rogério Ceni.

The board hired goalkeeper Jandrei to “shadow” Tiago Volpi. Rafinha arrives to start at right-back, while Alisson is a versatile athlete, who can play both in midfield and in attack. Patrick is another player capable of playing different roles in the middle.

Despite the signings, the squad of São Paulo is still lacking in speed athletes, who can act on the sides of the field. This was the main justification of coach Rogério Ceni in the final stretch of the Brasileirão for performances below expectations.

Soteldo, ex-Santos and currently at Toronto FC, could be the solution to the coach’s problems. Although he can act more centrally, as a kind of guard, the Venezuelan also acts openly and has great dribbling power, exactly what the Tricolor’s frontmen lack.

The fact is that Rogério Ceni will start the pre-season for São Paulo still without the so dreamed of speed striker. Rigoni and Marquinhos can be alternatives, but the tricolor commander hopes to have more options to compose the attack throughout 2022.

