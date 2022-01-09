With a shortage of crew members, Azul will give cash bonuses to those who work the most

The lack of crew at Azul Linhas Aéreas has forced the company to rescale its employees and offer bonuses.





As we reported here yesterday, the first few days of the year have seen a series of cancellations at Azul due to lack of employees in several sectors, as many were infected with Coronavirus or have a bad flu. This situation caused the company to trigger a contingency.

At a meeting held with the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), Azul presented a proposal to contain the problems caused by the lack of crew members. The main focus would be to temporarily reduce, at the latest, until March, the time off for flight attendants and pilots.

All flight crews are now entitled to ten monthly days off, which would be reduced to nine given the emergency situation. As compensation, the company would pay an extra bonus ranging from R$489 to R$2,201, depending on the function and equipment flown.

Another point proposed by the company is the regularization of publication and changes in the scales, which would be provisionally published every fortnight and not monthly. As compensation, the crew would receive an extra R$463 Food Voucher.

Medical layoffs at Azul grew by more than 400%, according to the company’s own data sent to the SNA, which points out that the biggest problem is concentrated in the group of flight attendants, where Azul is already recruiting more internal and external personnel. Check the full disclosure of the SNA negotiations with the company:



