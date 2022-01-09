With BR-040 closed, drivers face mud and rain on the detour to BH – Gerais
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on With BR-040 closed, drivers face mud and rain on the detour to BH – Gerais7 Views
Drivers who sought alternative ways to bypass the closing of BR-040 this Saturday (8/1) encountered unusual obstacles and difficulties. Several of them opted for the MG-030, which links Rio Sobre to Itabirito, with a 20km stretch of dirt road.
The large amount of mud and depression on the way caused several cars to get stuck. Quickly, a long traffic jam formed on the road, which was closed for at least half an hour.
In the midst of heavy rain, at least three truck drivers tried to move forward, despite the risk of getting stranded.
Drivers who chose to drive through Piedade do Paraopeba, Brumadinho district, also had headaches. The fall of a large ravine caused the lane to close and congestion at the site. Municipal employees were on site with tractors to try to clear the road.
The report of State of Minas he also found vehicles with defects, which hindered the progress of traffic.
Those who chose the dirt road also faced the risk of falling trees on the way. Furthermore, another problem is the possibility of the Rio das Velhas overflowing due to the rains.
In addition to BR-040, BR-356 was closed by agents of the Federal Highway Police, with no prior release date. A long line of trucks formed on the track. Several of them preferred to stay put instead of taking alternative paths.
The overflow of a dam at the Vallourec dam, in Nova Lima, caused a headache for drivers who followed the BR-040. Initial information showed that the dam had broken, but later the Fire Department denied the fact.