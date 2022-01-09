With few doses, Recife restricts flu vaccination to 23 health units; check out locations | Pernambuco

The city of Recife decided to suspend the flu vaccination in shopping malls and drive-thrus, due to the shortage of doses. Although on Friday (7) Mayor João Campos (PSB) said that the city had zero stocks, as of Monday (10), 23 health units are still carrying out the application.

In all, according to the management, there are 3,680 doses remaining in the city, and there is no forecast for sending new remittances by the Ministry of Health. They will be applied to the population in basic health units (UBTs), in polyclinics and in Emergency Care Units (Upas).

(CORRECTION: g1 made a mistake when informing that vaccines would be available in 24 health units. The correct thing is that the vaccination will take place in 23 places. The information was corrected at 19:04)

The city hall also said that so far, more than 600,000 doses of the flu vaccine have been applied to the city’s population.

Check where it is possible to get immunized, as of Monday (10):

Gouveia de Barros Polyclinic

USF Coke Beryl

Amaury Coutinho Polyclinic

Salomão Kelner Polyclinic

UBT Monteiro de Moraes

Albert Sabin Polyclinic

UBT Francisco Pignatari

Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic

UBT Joaquim Cavalcanti

UBT José Dustan

UBT Olinto de Oliveira

Agamenom Magalhães Polyclinic

General Hospital of Areias

Upinha Jardim São Paulo

CS Bido Krause

UBT Romildo Gomes

Pina Polyclinic

UBT Dom Miguel Valverde

Clementino Fraga Polyclinic

Upinha Hélio Mendonça

UBT Aristarcho de Azevedo

UBT Ivo Rabelo

Upinha UR-04/05

João Campos asks for more doses of flu vaccine

On Friday, João Campos stated that he asked the federal government to urgently send another 160,000 doses of flu vaccine. This amount would be enough to guarantee another month of immunization in the capital (see video above).