With few doses, Recife restricts flu vaccination to 23 health units; check out locations | Pernambuco

The city of Recife decided to suspend the flu vaccination in shopping malls and drive-thrus, due to the shortage of doses. Although on Friday (7) Mayor João Campos (PSB) said that the city had zero stocks, as of Monday (10), 23 health units are still carrying out the application.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
In all, according to the management, there are 3,680 doses remaining in the city, and there is no forecast for sending new remittances by the Ministry of Health. They will be applied to the population in basic health units (UBTs), in polyclinics and in Emergency Care Units (Upas).
(CORRECTION: g1 made a mistake when informing that vaccines would be available in 24 health units. The correct thing is that the vaccination will take place in 23 places. The information was corrected at 19:04)
The city hall also said that so far, more than 600,000 doses of the flu vaccine have been applied to the city’s population.
Check where it is possible to get immunized, as of Monday (10):
- Gouveia de Barros Polyclinic
- USF Coke Beryl
- Amaury Coutinho Polyclinic
- Salomão Kelner Polyclinic
- UBT Monteiro de Moraes
- Albert Sabin Polyclinic
- UBT Francisco Pignatari
- Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic
- UBT Joaquim Cavalcanti
- UBT José Dustan
- UBT Olinto de Oliveira
- Agamenom Magalhães Polyclinic
- General Hospital of Areias
- Upinha Jardim São Paulo
- CS Bido Krause
- UBT Romildo Gomes
- Pina Polyclinic
- UBT Dom Miguel Valverde
- Clementino Fraga Polyclinic
- Upinha Hélio Mendonça
- UBT Aristarcho de Azevedo
- UBT Ivo Rabelo
- Upinha UR-04/05
João Campos asks for more doses of flu vaccine
On Friday, João Campos stated that he asked the federal government to urgently send another 160,000 doses of flu vaccine. This amount would be enough to guarantee another month of immunization in the capital (see video above).