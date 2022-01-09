With Firmino’s heel goal, Liverpool advances in the FA Cup – 09/01/2022

Liverpool today hosted Shrewsbury Town, from the third division, and won by four to one with goals from Gordon, Fabinho (2) and Roberto Firmino, in the match that was valid for the third round of the FA Cup.

With the classification, Liverpool advances in the competition in which they have not reached the quarter-finals of six editions. Although Liverpool’s moment is not the best, as they haven’t won in normal time for five games, the home team, with the victory today, extended a 19-game unbeaten run at Anfield

Liverpool’s next game is the home derby against Arsenal, valid for the other cup, the English League Cup, on Thursday at 16:45. Shrewsbury, in turn, play away from home against Crewe on Saturday, 12pm.

Hectic first half, with scares for the clients

Liverpool, even broken by embezzlement, with many boys and no integration, took the reins of the game and had the ball in the offensive field, registering 83% of possession, but got a scare in the first attack of Shrewsbury, which opened the score in the 26th minute after a good low cross from Ogbeta to Udoh.

The Liverpool boys weren’t intimidated and, six minutes after the conceded goal, they tied the game in a beautiful move by Gordon, who dribbled a defender inside the area and finished with calm and precision. Two minutes before the end of the first half, Ebanks-Landell brazenly put the hand on the ball inside the area in a move with Van Dijk. Fabinho took the penalty moving the goalkeeper and gave Liverpool peace of mind.

It should be noted that Shrewsbury, even exchanging only 80 passes, managed to have some good chances and annoy the home team, in addition to scoring a second goal, which was well disallowed due to a previous offside by Bennett.

Second time controlled and in “idle”

Liverpool, with the advantage on the scoreboard and playing at home, chose not to take risks and, with ball control, paced the match by exchanging passes in the offensive field. Shrewsbury Town didn’t find the facilities and spaces of the first half to bother the home team and basically ran after the ball.

The great moment of the game was provided by Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who entered the second stage and scored Liverpool’s third heel goal in the 33rd minute.

In the last move of the match, Fabinho took advantage of the deflection of a header that he himself gave and extended Liverpool’s victory, giving final numbers to the game after scoring his second goal in the match and Liverpool’s fourth.

Which division does Shrewsbury Town play in?

The team is currently in the third division and, among the 24 teams, it occupies the 15th position, having 29 points in 25 games after winning eight, drawing five and losing 12 games. Shrewsbury’s moment is good and the team hasn’t lost in four games. In the FA Cup, the team won the two games it played so far, scoring seven goals in total and suffering only two.

Klopp’s return

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, was embezzled in the Premier League derby against Chelsea for testing positive for covid and, until a few hours before the game against Shrewsbury, he didn’t know if he could lead the team, but tested negative today, which released Klopp to get back to working with the cast.

Covid outbreak in Liverpool

The week of preparation for today’s game was very troubled, as Liverpool lived with an outbreak of covid and even had its training center closed. Liverpool, by the way, had their League Cup match against Arsenal postponed due to the high number of infections in the squad.

How are Liverpool in the Premier League?

Liverpool are third in the competition and have already had 42 points, 11 behind Manchester City, who lead the championship. Chelsea have a point more than Liverpool and are in second place, but the two teams have a game more than Liverpool, who still have 18 games to play. Arsenal are fourth and have already won 35 points, seven less than Liverpool.

DATA SHEET Liverpool 4×1 Shrewsbury Town

Competition: FA Cup.

Date: 01/09/2022

Hour: 11 am (from Brasília).

Place: Anfield, Liverpool (ING).

yellow cards: Pennington, Ebanks-Landell and Daniels (SHR).

Liverpool goals: Gordon, at 34 in the first half and Fabinho at 43 in the first half and 47 in the second half. Roberto Firmino, at 33 in the second stage.

Shrewsbury Town goal: Udoh, at 26 of the first half.

Liverpool lineup: Kellher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Fabinho, Morton (Norris) and Dixon-Bonner (Roberto Firmino); Gordon (Frauendorf), Jones and Woltman (Minamino). Technician Jurgen Klopp.

Shrewsbury Town Lineup: Marosi; Pennington (Caton), Ebanks-Landell and Nurse; Bennett (Daniels), Leahy, Vela, Davis and Ogbeta (Aaron Pierre); Udoh (Janneh) and Bowman (Bloxham). Coach Steve Cotterill.