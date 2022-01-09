With Patati-inspired nickname, Santos highlight at Copinha gets a clown’s message

This Saturday, Santos published an unusual message on their social networks for midfielder Weslley Patati, the highlight of the team at Copinha. Clowns Patati and Patatá recorded a video for the athlete, who has a nickname inspired by one of the duo’s members. In the publication, the clowns play a game with their common names.

After losing the first round for being contaminated with covid, Patati left the bench in the match against Rondoniense-RO and was decisive for the victory, with two goals and an assist.

In the video, the clown Patatá congratulated his team for the player’s achievements, purposely deceiving himself with the names. “Patati, congratulations! You scored two goals, received a penalty and even gave an assist?”, he asked.

FROM PATATI TO PATATI! 😍🤡⚽️ Moving on to give this super special message from the duo Patati Patatá to our #Village boy @weslleypatati. WHAT MOMENT! 🤝⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/iqrHi7nyRc — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 9, 2022

Patati explained the confusion with the names to send a message to the midfielder. “Yeah, Patatá, it wasn’t me, no. It was Weslley Patati! A big hug for you. All the best, may you make all your dreams come true. Great luck in your career!”, he said.

After the wishes, the clown congratulated the young athlete for his trajectory and expressed his support at Copinha. “Congratulations, Patati. And, look: your story is very beautiful, congratulations. You’re already a great winner. A super kiss for you and you’ll break it in the Copa São Paulo,” he concluded.

18-year-old Weslley Batista earned the nickname Patati while still living in Presidente Dutra-MA. At the time, the boy couldn’t afford to buy cleats to play football and borrowed much bigger pairs from older players, referring to the shoes of a clown. Therefore, he received the nickname inspired by the clown Patati.

