With ‘Scream 5’ premiered, see before and after the cast | pop

After 11 years, “Panic” returns to the screen to amuse and scare fans of the Wes Craven franchise. The new chapter promises some scenes of nostalgia, starring characters who have been in history, and also a lot of “slasher” terror commanded by the duo of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
The fifth film, which opens on 14/1, also brings the presence of great stars of today, such as Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette. In order to prepare for the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette in “Scream”, watch the franchise on Globoplay and check out how the outstanding characters are today!
Neve Campbell played Sidney Prescott and is in the fifth film — Photo: Reproduction
Billy Loomis is the main antagonist in the first film — Photo: Reproduction
The actor played Randy Meeks, one of the most memorable characters in the Scream franchise — Photo: Reproduction
Courteney Cox plays Gale Weathers and is in the fifth film in the franchise — Photo: Reproduction
David Arquette returns as Sheriff Dewey Riley in new film — Photo: Reproduction